Revealed! Music playlist to entertain Donald Trump during UK visit

British political officials have carefully selected a playlist of songs to entertain Donald Trump when he meets with Theresa May next week, according to the Sunday Times.

The US President is due to meet the British PM at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire after Trump flies in for his official visit. Also in attendance will be cabinet ministers and 150 business leaders.

They’ll all be serenaded by the Countess of Wessex’s String Orchestra, who’ll be playing a collection of songs, including some well-known pop hits from the past.

Included in the list will be ‘My Way’ by Frank Sinatra. This was the choice of Trump for his first dance as president with wife Melania at his inaugural ball last year.

The Trump Playlist...

You’re the First, the Last, My Everything - Barry White

You’ll Never Walk Alone - Gerry and the Pacemakers

Can’t Help Falling in Love - Elvis Presley

For Your Eyes Only - Sheena Easton

Bittersweet Symphony - The Verve

Memory - Andrew Lloyd Webber

My Way - Frank Sinatra

Tonight - Leonard Bernstein

The Arrival of the Queen of Sheba - George Frideric Handel

Star Wars: The Force Awakens theme tune

