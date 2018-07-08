Revealed! Music playlist to entertain Donald Trump during UK visit

British political officials have carefully selected a playlist of songs to entertain Donald Trump when he meets with Theresa May next week, according to the Sunday Times.
The US President is due to meet the British PM at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire after Trump flies in for his official visit. Also in attendance will be cabinet ministers and 150 business leaders.
They’ll all be serenaded by the Countess of Wessex’s String Orchestra, who’ll be playing a collection of songs, including some well-known pop hits from the past.
Included in the list will be ‘My Way’ by Frank Sinatra. This was the choice of Trump for his first dance as president with wife Melania at his inaugural ball last year.
The Trump Playlist...
You’re the First, the Last, My Everything - Barry White
You’ll Never Walk Alone - Gerry and the Pacemakers
Can’t Help Falling in Love - Elvis Presley
For Your Eyes Only - Sheena Easton
Bittersweet Symphony - The Verve
Memory - Andrew Lloyd Webber
My Way - Frank Sinatra
Tonight - Leonard Bernstein
The Arrival of the Queen of Sheba - George Frideric Handel
Star Wars: The Force Awakens theme tune
