Retirement village revealed for St Andrews

A new retirement village could soon be created in St Andrews

A planning application has been submitted to develop the site of the former Grange House in the town.

It was recently demolished due to vandalism, and the building has been deemed a saftey hazard by police and Fife Council building standards.

The plan would see 46 retirement homes built next to the new housing development for the university.

The homes would be set within 10 blocks, housing four or five two-bed, en-suite apartments. There will be an allocation of two parking spaces for each home.

On the site, a multi-purpose communal pavilion, patio and bowling green would be created – the pavilion will act as a social space for residents and would have a food service and shop.

Developers, First Scot Limited, wrote in its design statement: “It became clear from the public consultation that the desire locally is to see a high quality end development.

“The development has been designed to give the sense of openness, with green areas and trees as prominent aspects.”

The plans have still to be approved by Fife councillors.