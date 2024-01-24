Residents 'given just one hour' to evacuate Edinburgh tenement amid serious structural concerns

Dozens of residents were given just one hour’s notice to evacuate a block of tenement flats in Edinburgh amid serious concerns about the structure of the building.

Twelve households were told to leave their properties at Anchorfield in Newhaven on Monday evening and have not been allowed to return.

Council bosses told them to pack up as much as they could and leave the building “within the hour”. Commercial premises were also asked to close.

It follows concerns over large cracks – up to 3cm wide – through the masonry of a bay window.

Jules Skotnes Brown, who lives in the block with his wife Victoria Shea and their young baby, was visiting family in South Africa and only found out about the evacuation from neighbours, who managed to grab a couple of items from the couple’s flat – including Victoria’s engagement ring.

He said the communication from the council has been “totally abysmal,” adding. “It’s been a real nightmare dealing with them, and it’s so frustrating because they had all this time to do the repairs that they said they were going to do.”

Jules, 31, said: “We don’t know what’s going on, we don’t know when we’re going to be able to get back in that building even to get possessions.”

Residents have raised concerns about food being left to rot inside the properties as the power and gas have both been turned off.

One said: “We are now left in a situation where we have been turfed out within an hour, and not really told about the consequences of what that would mean.”

They also criticised the lack of communication from the council.

Concerns about the block were raised when a neighbour spotted cracks around their bay window last year. They called a structural engineer, who sounded the alarm over the wider structure of the building above the Prom Bar.

Residents notified the council and officials sent out a notice in mid December saying that they would carry out emergency repairs. However, residents say nothing was done until two council officials evacuated the building at 6.30pm on Monday.

A letter to residents sent out late on Tuesday afternoon said “dangerous masonry” had been observed in the windows, “where lateral movement had been reported compromising the structural integrity of the building”. It said the structure was “vulnerable to an unpredictable (i.e. immediate) failure with no warning to evacuate”.

Edinburgh Council has been approached for comment.