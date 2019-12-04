Reports: SNP member set to investigate racism allegations to resign over alleged anti-semitism

It's being reported that the SNP conduct committee member who was set to investigate claims of anti-semitism in the party is set to resign after it was revealed she herself had posted allegedly anti-semitic comments.

Scotland Correspondent Ciaran Jenkins is reporting that Channel 4 news revealed the comments allegedly made by Denise Findlay, who was part of the SNP's conduct committee due to probe Neale Hanvey, which in turn has led to her resigning from the party.

Hanvey, the SNP candidate for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath was suspended last week for anti-Jewish Facebook posts.

• READ MORE: SNP supporters ignore Nicola Sturgeon plea to stop campaigning for Neale Hanvey

Ms Findlay reportedly told her Twitter followers her tweets had been flagged to Channel 4 News.

She said: "I’ve had to resign from the SNP. There are tweets where I’m arguing that Israel=Nazi should not be part of the definition of anti-semitism. They were given to C4."