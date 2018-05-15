Rejected: Holyrood vote to refuse consent for Brexit Bill

Theresa May’s key Brexit legislation has been rejected by the Scottish Parliament in an unprecedented vote that paves the way for a constitutional crisis.

The SNP, Labour, the Greens and the Lib Dems united to vote against the EU Withdrawal Bill on the grounds that it undermines devolution and the Scottish Parliament.

Scottish Brexit Minister Michael Russell speaks during a Scottish Government debate on legislative consent to the EU withdrawal Bill. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The vote takes the UK into uncharted constitutional territory marking the first time that Holyrood has knocked back legislation that Westminster intends to press ahead with anyway.

Scotland’s Brexit minister Michael Russell accused the UK Government of wanting to “drown out” the Scottish Parliament as he outlined the Scottish Government’s objections to the bill.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during a Scottish Government debate on legislative consent to the EU Withdrawal Bill. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

MSPs voted by 93 to 30 for a Scottish Government motion rejecting the Bill with a Labour amendment calling on the Scottish and UK governments to convene cross party talks in an attempt to break the impasse.

The dispute centres on how EU powers in devolved areas such as agriculture and fishing are repatriated to the UK.

The UK Government has said the vast majority of such powers should go straight to the devolved institutions apart from some in 24 policy areas where they want to develop Common Frameworks across the UK.

UK ministers propose that Westminster should temporarily have control over those 24 areas for a few years so that those frameworks can be developed.

That arrangement has been accepted by the Labour Government in Wales, but is opposed by Labour at Holyrood and the SNP administration.

Scottish ministers claim that an approach represents a “power grab” and maintain that devolved institutions should give explicit consent for changes to be made to the frameworks.

The UK Government considers that unacceptable because it would give devolved institutions in Scotland, Wales and potentially Northern Ireland a veto over UK-wide policy.

Proposing a Scottish Government motion to reject the EU Withdrawal Bill, Mr Russell said: “If after tonight’s vote the UK Government move to force on this Parliament an arrangement for restricting devolution that does not have Parliament’s consent they will do so in the full knowledge that they are breaking the twenty year old devolution settlement and operating out with the agreed constitution. Those are actions that will be noted here and across Europe.

“In short, if there is a failure after today’s vote to adapt the bill to devolution. It will be the UK that would be breaking trust, and breaking the rules, not us.”

The UK Government has the power to go against the will of Holyrood because the notion that Westminster should not legislate in devolved areas without Holyrood consent is a political convention and is not enforcible by the courts.

The European Withdrawal Bill was supported by the Scottish Conservatives, but their amendment urging Holyrood to give consent to the legislation was rejected by a majority of MSPs.

Conservative constitution spokesman Professor Adam Tomkins claimed the SNP’s refusal to do a deal on post-Brexit powers was a “cover” for another independence push.

Professor Tomkins said: “A deal is there to be done on Brexit. It is deeply regrettable that the SNP has refused to take it.

“Scottish Labour’s position simply doesn’t make sense; in Wales, the Labour administration has today backed this deal yet, here in Scotland, Richard Leonard is content to do the SNP’s bidding.

“As for the Lib Dems, they admitted today that they weren’t even voting on the Brexit withdrawal deal, but because they don’t back the EU referendum result.

“It’s patently obvious that Nicola Sturgeon wants a political crisis to provide cover for her independence drive.

“We will stand up for anyone - Conservative, Labour or Lib Dem - who wants to see the SNP challenged and taken on.

“The SNP has taken the wrong path today. It’s deeply disappointing that the leaders of Labour and the Lib Dems have helped them do it.”