Recession fears as Scotland's economy falls into downturn

Scotland's economy has fallen into a downturn with "Brexit uncertainty" blamed for the slowdown.

The slump of 0.3% in GDP between April and June mirrors the contraction in the wider UK economy over the same period.

If there is a downturn in next three month period, between July and September, it will mean the country has plunged into recession.

Over the year, compared to the second quarter of 2018, the economy has grown by 0.7%.

Scottish Government Economy Secretary Derek Mackay said: “Given the repeated warnings from business organisations and the contraction across the UK in the same quarter, it is unsurprising, but deeply frustrating that we are now seeing the Brexit impact on the Scottish economy.

"The responsibility for this contraction lies entirely with the UK Government.

“There can now be no doubt that any form of Brexit will damage our economy and a ‘no deal’ Brexit would be disastrous for Scotland and could push the country into recession.

The second quarter of the year saw output in the construction sector contract by 2.2%, while output in production contracted by 1.1%, and output in the services sector grew by 0.1%.

Two sub-sectors of manufacturing - food and drink, pharmaceutical and related industries - account for more than half of the 0.3% contraction of this quarter.

Manufacturing output in these sectors fell back after a strong first quarter.