Real living wage and trade union rights should be compulsory for public contracts, says Leonard

Richard Leonard has warned that the real living wage and trade union rights will be compulsory obligations for any firm carrying out public sector work across Scotland, if Labour wins at the next Holyrood elections.

The Scottish Labour leader said he wants to lead a government that will bring about a "real shift in power" in Scotland, with greater trade union representation and labour standards for all workers.

However, his vision of a more planned economy with government, business and trade unions working together, would only be possible outside the EU - underlining his commitment to adhering to the 2016 EU referendum result despite the majority of Scots voting to remain in Europe.

Yet in his speech to today's STUC conference, Leonard also acknowledged the potential damage of Brexit, and called for employment law to be devolved to the Scottish Parliament to protect worker's rights.

Speaking at the 122nd Scottish Trades Union Congress in Dundee, he said that while some of the Scottish Government's Fair Work proposals contained "admirable goals" he would push "the Scottish Government to go further and faster".

He added: "We will stand on a manifesto in 2021 that makes the real living wage and labour standards, including trade union rights not a voluntary arrangement or an optional extra in public procurement and public assistance - we will make it a compulsory requirement and an inescapable obligation.

"So that if you deploy tax avoidance and tax evasion measures like those umbrella companies so rife in the construction industry then you will not win public procurement contracts and you will not receive governmental support."

He said that Brexit had shown the need for a "new framework for social dialogue in Scotland", and added: "a future Scottish Labour Government, under my leadership, will not only establish sectoral collective bargaining we will establish sectoral industrial and economic planning as well as part of a long overdue industrial strategy for Scotland: bringing together trade unions, employers and government.

"My aim as the leader of the Scottish Labour Party is not to simply lead a better management team than the SNP. It is to lead a Scottish Labour government worthy of the name, committed to bringing about a real shift in power and wealth including an extension of industrial and economic democracy."

A former GMB organiser, Leonard said he would appoint a Cabinet Secretary for Labour in a Scottish Labour government, but that he would also "protect and strengthen workers’ rights by seeking the devolution of employment law in which we will set a pre-Brexit floor to ensure that workers in Scotland are not caught up in a race to the bottom."

Leonard also reiterated his opposition to private finance in public services, and called for an end to PFI, PPP and NPD. He added: "The profit motive, the shareholder dividend, and the ill-fitting values of capitalism should be rooted out of our public services once and for all and in that I include our railways, our buses and the Royal Mail as well."

And in an attempt to answer his critics about the cost of his policies - including free bus travel for all - he said: "How do you think bus passenger transport services in Scotland are paid for now? Over forty per cent from public subsidy, the rest from rising passenger fares. How are our railways are paid for? Here in Scotland two thirds of rail funding comes from public spending.

"And as the new Unison Jimmy Reid Foundation report published just today points out - 'approaching half of all Council Tax revenues are devoted to servicing the interest on borrowing and PFI/PPP loans'. It is time that this came to an end."

Scottish Labour has previously called for the SNP to meet its 2007 manifesto pledge to scrap Council Tax and the party has suggested replacing it with a property and land tax.