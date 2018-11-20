Readers’ poll: Would you vote for Scottish independence in a second referendum?

A new poll has found 60 per cent of Scots would vote against independence if they were asked whether to leave or remain in the United Kingdom, a landmark poll has found.

The Survation poll, commissioned by a pro-Union group, found that if a referendum were held now, the majority of Scottish voters aged 16 and over would choose to stay in the UK and just 40 per cent would choose to leave, once the don’t knows are removed.

The findings represent one of the highest levels of support for staying in the UK of any poll conducted since the 2014 referendum. However, the results contrast with an SNP-commisioned poll last month which found half of voters would back Scottish independence in a referendum after Brexit.

