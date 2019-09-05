Readers Poll: Which party will you vote for in next General Election?

Boris Johnson will ramp up the rhetoric against "cowardly" Jeremy Corbyn as he effectively kicks off the campaign for a general election he has not yet been able to call.

The Prime Minister failed in his effort to call a snap general election on Wednesday night.

But by agreeing to give a backbench Bill to delay Brexit a smooth passage through the House of Lords he may have removed one of the obstacles to an early polling day as Labour has suggested it would not consider backing an election until the legislation is passed.

Mr Johnson had called for a poll to be held on October 15 but Labour and other opposition MPs refused to back the bid - which needed a two-thirds majority in the Commons - while the risk of a no-deal remained.

The Government failed to secure the support of two-thirds of MPs, with the Commons voting 298 to 56 - 136 short of the number needed.

However, with the backing of both Labour and the SNP, a general election is set to be called early next week, before the prorogation of parliament.

From top left clockwise: Boris Johnson (Conservative leader), Ian Blackford (SNP Westminster leader), Jo Swinson (UK Liberal Democrat leader) and Jeremy Corbyn (Labour leader). Picture: PA

