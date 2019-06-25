Ravenscraig regeneration masterplan approved by councillors

A masterplan to regenerate Ravenscraig and open the site to 12,000 people has been approved.

North Lanarkshire Council officials have given the go-ahead to Ravenscraig Ltd to transform 376 hectares of derelict land.

Once known as a major area for steelworks in Scotland, plans for the regeneration include housing, transport links and a new town centre with retail, leisure and business opportunities.

Since 2006, hundreds of homes have already been built in the area as well as a campus of New College Lanarkshire and a major sports facility.

Paul Kelly, the council’s depute leader, said: “This is the most significant regeneration project in North Lanarkshire, and indeed Scotland, which will see new communities created, with homes and facilities for 12,000 people.

“The masterplan for Ravenscraig will completely transform the area, bringing much-needed homes, jobs, leisure facilities, green spaces, shops and business opportunities.

“It also brings construction work and employment for 20 to 30 years ahead as work progresses across the site, bringing major economic benefits to the whole of North Lanarkshire and beyond.”

The planning application is an “in principle” decision for the overall plan, with individual developments in the area requiring detailed applications and permissions.

Work on a new £3.7 million public park has already begun. Ravenscraig Ltd is a joint venture between Scottish Enterprise, Wilson Bowden and Tata Steel.

Director Nick Davies welcomed “the beginning of the next phase of regeneration at Ravenscraig”.

He said: “This is a momentous decision that will unlock Ravenscraig’s potential and help to attract more investment into this famous site. There has already been significant regeneration work over the last decade and we’re proud to say Ravenscraig is now a thriving community.

“With planning approval now granted, we will move forward with our ambitious plans to further transform the site, ensuring sustainability and inclusive growth are at the heart of our approach.

“We are committed to working with North Lanarkshire Council to deliver on the promise of Ravenscraig.”