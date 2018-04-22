Rail policing merger report raises new fears over safety

The merger of British Transport Police (BTP) with Police Scotland risks creating life-threatening safety issues and will cost up to an extra £500,000 per officer, a damning new document says.

A paper drawn up by the British Transport Police Federation, which represents rank-and-file BTP officers, also says the Scottish Government’s merger plans will cause disruption and has damaged officer morale.

The paper, which has been submitted to the Holyrood justice committee, says the uncertainty created by the proposal is “outrageous” and there is “serious mistrust” in the process.

It warns of officers leaving, loss of expertise when it comes to policing the railways and says the cost of transferring BTP Scotland officers to Police Scotland will cost between £225,000 and £500,000 per individual.

The cost includes pension liabilities which are to be put into a segregated pot. As there are 230 BTP Scotland officers, the cost could run into millions.

BTP Scotland officers are concerned that moving their pensions to a smaller pot will see their contributions increase over time.

The document warns that it will take time for Police Scotland to learn about the railway infrastructure and how to minimise delays. It says that delays create a “domino effect”, which if not managed efficiently can become dangerous and expensive to train operating companies (TOC) and passengers.

“Two forces dealing with the same incident could create confusion, delays and costs to TOCs and passengers alike,” it said.

Concerns were expressed about Police Scotland’s computer systems (ICT) saying it was “unclear” how its ICT system would link with BTP systems covering England and Wales. “This federation understands that existing ICT issues in Police Scotland pose a significant risk to the delivery of a safe railway policing model,” it said, adding that any disruption to the BTP communication chain “could be life- threatening”.

It was also unclear how responsibility for large numbers of football fans would be transferred when the Scottish/English border was crossed.

The document, compiled by the BTP federation chairman Nigel Goodband, says the Scottish Government should look at alternatives to the merger, saying failure to do so would be “somewhat reckless”.

Liam Kerr, justice spokesman for the Scottish Conservatives, said: “This evidence is damning, and the SNP must start to listen. Its plan to merge British Transport Police with Police Scotland is going to cost public money, leave us with the worse service than we have now, and potentially threaten public safety. Why would any responsible government continue with it?

“As the British Transport Police Federation make clear, pressing ahead with this plan is ‘reckless’, given an alternative is on the table. The only conclusion to be reached is that the Nationalists are doing so because it fits their separatist agenda.”

A Police Scotland spokes­person said: “Planning for the integration of British Transport Police continues and we are working closely with BTP and other partners. The priority for Police Scotland, as always, is to ensure that we continue to deliver the highest possible standards of service and that all of our communities, including people who work on and use the rail network, are kept safe.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We are committed to the safe and seamless integration of BTP into Police Scotland following Parliament’s vote to pass the Railway Policing Act. This will deliver continuity of service for rail users and staff and a single command structure, with seamless access to wider support facilities and specialist resources.

“We have confirmed that our triple lock guarantee will protect jobs, pay and pensions for BTP officers transferring to Police Scotland.”