Chancellor Rachel Reeves was delivering her speech at Labour conference when the protest took place.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rachel Reeves was interrupted by a pro Palestinian protester during her Labour conference speech in Liverpool.

The Chancellor was speaking at the main hall at the conference in Liverpool when a protestor could be heard shouting about "genocide" and the “mass starvation of Palestinians”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves makes a speech during the Labour Party Conference at the ACC Liverpool. | PA

Ms Reeves said she "understood" the cause of the protester, but added the UK government had recently recognised the state of Palestine.

She said Labour was "now the party of government, not the party of protest".

Palestine Youth Movement and London for a Free Palestine have claimed responsibility for the protest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the two groups, the activist, named “Sam P” stood up with a large Palestinian flag and said: “Why is Britain still arming Israel?”

In a statement issued by the protest groups following the disruption, the activist said: “It’s unbearable to watch this British-backed genocide unfolding on our screens while Labour carries on with business as usual.

“We should do whatever we can to push for an end to the atrocities.”

Merseyside Police have said there was “no police involvement” with the protester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was removed from the hall and the incident was dealt with by internal security staff, the force said.

Outside of the protest, Ms Reeves had used her speech to say she was facing “harsh global headwinds”, as she hinted at further tax rises to come in the Budget.

The Chancellor used her Labour Party conference speech to insist she would keep control of the public finances and would “not take risks with the trust placed in us by the British people”.

But she acknowledged her choices had been made “harder” by international events and the “long-term damage” done to the economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Chancellor said she will “take no risks” with the trust of the British people at the Budget later this year.

She told Labour’s annual conference: “I will make my choices at that Budget.

“They will be choices to take our country forward.

“And whatever tests come our way, whatever tests come my way, I make this commitment to you: I will take no risks with the trust placed in us by the British people.”