Raab won’t rule out suspending Parliament to force no-deal Brexit

Dominic Raab has refused to rule out proroguing parliament to force through a no-deal Brexit, as Conservative leadership candidates sought to highlight their differences over how to leave the EU.

At the same leadership hustings event, Michael Gove told Conservative MPs that a no-deal Brexit “has to be on the table”, but kept the door open to a further delay to Brexit if he becomes prime minister.

It followed a warning on Tuesday night from frontrunner Boris Johnson that the Conservatives face “extinction” at the hands of Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party if the UK hasn’t left the EU by 31 October.

Yesterday, Matt Hancock said no deal is “not a credible option” and set out how he would renegotiate the existing Brexit Political Declaration to try resolve the Irish border issue.

But another candidate, Rory Stewart, said it was “misleading” to suggest any renegotiation could be completed by the October deadline.

Meanwhile, launching a paper on how to achieve a “clean, managed” exit from the EU, European Research Group deputy chairman Steve Baker said he will stand for the leadership if colleagues ask him to.

With 16 signatories to the paper, including former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith, Mr Baker said he has enough nominations to enter the race.