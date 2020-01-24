Raab: 'UK would have acted differently' after US refuses Harry Dunn suspect extradition

The Foreign Secretary has said the "UK would have acted differently" after the US secretary of state refused an extradition request for the suspect charged with causing the death of Harry Dunn.

In a statement, Dominic Raab said the rejection "amounts to a denial of justice" and said the Foreign Office believes Anne Sacoolas should return to the UK.

The family of Harry Dunn have campaigned to bring a suspect in his death to face trial in the UK

The 19-year-old's parents Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn were informed of Mike Pompeo's decision to refuse the request in a phone call with their constituency MP, Andrea Leadsom, on Thursday.

READ MORE: US diplomat's wife charged over Harry Dunn's death

The teenager died when his motorbike crashed into a car outside RAF Croughton in August last year.

Mrs Sacoolas, 42, claimed diplomatic immunity following the crash and was able to return to her home country, sparking an international controversy.

'Disappointment'

In a statement, Mr Raab said: "I called the US ambassador earlier to express the Government's disappointment about this decision.

"We feel this amounts to a denial of justice, and we believe Anne Sacoolas should return to the UK. We are now urgently considering our options.

"I also explained that the UK would have acted differently if this had been a UK diplomat serving in the US.

"I emphasised that work to improve road safety on and around the Croughton base must continue, and the need to resolve the issue whereby family members at RAF Croughton are immune from criminal prosecution."