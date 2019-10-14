Queen's Speech rejects call to repeat 'once in a generation' independence vote

Downing Street has rebuffed Nicola Sturgeon’s call for a second Scottish independence referendum next year, using the Queen’s Speech to underline its opposition to granting the powers for another vote on Scotland’s future.

On the eve of the First Minister’s speech to the SNP conference in Aberdeen, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said that the 2016 referendum was “once in a generation”.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will address the SNP conference in Aberdeen tomorrow

READ MORE: Catalonia: Nicola Sturgeon laments 'dreadful outcome' as Spanish court gives 12 separatists jail terms

And presenting the government’s programme in parliament, the Queen said that the “integrity and prosperity of the Union that binds the four nations of the United Kingdom is of the utmost importance”.

The government briefed that the people of Scotland voted to decisively to remain part of the United Kingdom and "we will respect this”.

Shortly before the Queen addressed parliamentarians from both Houses in the Lords, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman told journalists: "The Prime Minister has set out his views in relation to an independence referendum. The last vote was described as once in a generation."

READ MORE: ‘Scotland can afford to be independent,' says Finance Secretary Derek Mackay

Ms Sturgeon has said she wants another vote on Scotland’s future in the UK to take place next year, and is expected to make the formal request for powers to hold a referendum under Section 30 of the Scotland Act before the end of this year.