Queen likely to be "brassed off" with Jacob Rees Mogg over prorogation move

The Queen is likely to be "brassed off" after allowing Parliament to be prorogued on the "unlawful" advice from Government ministers, it has been claimed.

The Monarch has been placed in a "difficult position" after today's Court of Session ruling that the five-week suspension of Parliament had been done to "stymie" scrutiny of the Government, according to QC Jolyon Maugham who was second petitioner in the appeal.

"You've got think that she's sitting on her throne feeling rather brassed off about the advice that was given to her by Jacob Rees Mogg that it was a perfectly proper thing for her to do, to suspend Parliament," he told Sky News.

"It certainly has put her in a difficult situation because she acted on the advice of her privy councillors, constitutionally that's what she's obliged to do, and it turns out that that advice that was given to her was unlawful."

The QC also pointed to an article earlier this year by Mr Rees Mogg, the current leader of the House of Commons, which endorsed prorogation.

"He said proroguing Parliament to stop it interfering with the plans of the hard right of the Conservative party for Brexit would be a sensible course for the Prime Minister to take.

"When you're thinking about the real motives for the suspension of Parliament I think it's sensible to look at what the Government has said in the recent past and particularly what leading Privy Council has said about the wisdom and the motives for a suspension of Parliament.

"The dogs in the street know that this unprecedented length of suspension at critical moment in the United Kingdom's relations with teh EU was done to stop Parliament interfering with the Prime Minister's plans for Brexit.

"That is not Parliamentary democracy"