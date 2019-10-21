Queen 'anxious' and Prince William 'worried' about Meghan and Harry after documentary

Prince William is worried about his brother Harry and his wife Meghan and hopes they “are all right” after they admitted they were struggling, a Palace source has said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave candid answers when asked about their wellbeing during an hour-long ITV documentary ‘Harry and Meghan: An African Journey’.

Meghan and Harry on their royal visit to South Africa.



The Palace source added that there was a view the couple were “in a fragile place”.



It has also been reported that the Queen is anxious about her grandson and his wife.



Phil Dampier, author of Royally Suited: Harry and Meghan In Their Own Words, said the Windsors are concerned about the direction the couple are taking.



“There’s no doubt the Queen and other royals are very worried about the direction Harry and Meghan are taking and it’s very serious.”

Mr Dampier said he could foresee them stepping back from royal duties and royal family.



“A year ago I would have said no, but now I wouldn’t be surprised.”



The couple are said to be planning a six-week holiday and should use it to take stock of their approach, he said.

“I think if they have a six-week holiday and have a break, hopefully they might come to their senses and realise it isn’t working for anyone,” he said.



Buckingham Palace declined to comment.



In interviews with ITV’s Tom Bradby during their tour in southern Africa earlier this month, the couple both said they were struggling with the intense scrutiny from elements of the British tabloid press.



Prince Harry, 35, described his mental health and the way he deals with the pressures of his life as a matter of “constant management”.

“I thought I was out of the woods and then suddenly it all came back, and this is something that I have to manage,’ Prince Harry said.



“Part of this job is putting on a brave face but, for me and my wife, there is a lot of stuff that hurts, especially when the majority of it is untrue.”



The Palace source played down suggestions that Prince William was “furious” with his brother after the documentary aired on Sunday.



It followed Prince Harry’s admission in the film that he and William have “good days” and “bad days”.

The duke added: “We are brothers. We will always be brothers.



“We are certainly on different paths at the moment but I will always be there for him as I know he will always be there for me.”



Mr Dampier said: ‘They had turned a corner with the Africa trip but all the good works were overshadowed by this attack on the press. ‘They are either being badly advised or ignoring advice.



When the Duchess was asked by Mr Bradby if it was fair to say she was “not really OK”, the duchess said: “Yes.”

Meghan, 38, said adjusting to royal life had been “hard”.



“When I first met my now-husband my friends were really happy because I was so happy,” she said.

“But my British friends said to me, ‘I’m sure he’s great but you shouldn’t do it because the British tabloids will destroy your life’.”



She also said she had found the media scrutiny difficult to cope with and felt vulnerable when she was pregnant and after becoming a new mother.