Push to give councils control of business rates fails

A proposal to shift the power to set business rates from the Scottish Government to councils, was defeated in Holyrood today.

SNP, Labour and Conservative MSPs voted against a move by Scottish Green MSP Andy Wightman, which would have seen local authorities handed back the rates power which was removed from them during the Margaret Thatcher premiership.

Mr Wightman said his proposal, which he'd hoped to embed in the new Non Domestic Rates Bill, would have "righted a fundamental wrong". He also dismissed concerns raised by business organisations and Cosla about the speed at which the power would be given to councils, saying that it would not happen until 2024.

The proposal had caused a row between the Scottish Greens and the SNP, with the former accusing the government of “scaremongering” amid claims the plan would see small businesses face a rates hike of more than £7000 as rates relief could end.

Despite the idea being backed "in principle" by Labour and the Conservatives, both parties voted against the amendment, with only the Scottish Liberal Democrats voting in support.

The amendment to the legislation would have stopped the Uniform Business Rate, used to calculate non-domestic property tax, being set nationally, and instead would allow local authorities to set their own rates.

Mr Wightman said: "Non Domestic Rates are a local tax and for well over a century they were under full control of the level of government to whom they belonged before being centralised by Margaret Thatcher's government.

"This vote today is the first time in the history of devolution to make provision for this historic wrong to be corrected. It's a vote for democracy and to make Scotland a normal European country by giving local authorities the right to control their own tax base. Or we continue with the centralisation which started with in the Thatcher era and which assumes that the Finance Secretary knows what's best for local authorities.

"Non Domestic Rate is a local tax, it belongs to local government and councils. Just as the Scottish Parliament sets Scottish tax rates so too should local authorities set local tax rates."

Responding to the concerns of business and councils, he added: "I've always recognised that returning rate setting powers to local authorities could not, and should not, be achieved overnight. Discussions need to take place between government and Cosla over the local government settlement and fiscal framework, and and that's why my amendment allows that time."

He said his amendment also ensured that "the power to offer rates relief" would remain, and also allowed for the "2024 date to be changed so if four years is not enough it can be extended."

However Public Finance Minister Kate Forbes, said that the amendment had jeopardised local authority funding guarantees and abolish rate relief worth £300m, and would have seen 32 different rates introduced by local authorities across Scotland. "Some parties may ideologically believe that's right but to do it in one vote with scrutiny or thought to what it means is no way to set such a change in motion," she said.

"Andy Wightman is to be commended for raising the profile of this issue. I know Cosla are keen to see fiscal empowerment and the way in which local authorities are funded will now be part of the fiscal framework taken forward at pace.

"That includes looking at integrated local government funding mechanisms and all local government taxes, including looking at implications of devolving Non Domestic Rates but also how it sits within wider local government funding."

Scots Tory finance spokesperson Murdo Fraser called for a more comprehensive review of the business rates system, which he said was "creaking at the seams" and the question of funding of local government needs to be tied into a "broader discussion about the role of councils".

Today the decision by MSPs to vote against Mr Wightman's plan, was welcomed by the Federation of Small Businesses. Its Scottish Policy Chair, Andrew McRae, said: “MSPs had a big call to make today. If they didn’t amend this legislation, we’d have seen bills going up and national reliefs axed. This was not the time to hit small businesses with new annual rates bills in excess of £7,000.

“Our MSPs are to be congratulated for recognising this threat and acting decisively to address it. All eyes are now on the tomorrow’s final vote on the Bill as a whole. We urge all MSPs to back the Bill as amended and get what is, on the whole, a sensible and long overdue package of reforms onto the statute book.”