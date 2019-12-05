Public access to Scottish university sports facilities ‘could improve country’s health’

Scotland’s universities could be the key to shedding the nation’s reputation as the “sick man of Europe” by opening up facilities such as sports halls and libraries to local communities, according to a study by the University of Dundee.

That is according to the Healthy Universities for Healthy Communities: Bridging the Divide study, from the university’s school of nursing and health services released today. It also found that universities can be seen as intimidating, meaning that sometimes research findings on health are not always properly communicated.

Professor Judith Sixsmith, project co-lead, said communication between the public and higher education needed to be improved and that direct engagement with communities was more likely to yield a positive response to health research suggestions.

Prof Sixsmith said: “Scotland faces many health challenges, but to help address them, communication between the public and higher education needs to be two-way.

“Even though universities are public-facing, for those who are not staff members or students they can be perceived as intimidating institutions. This has consequences when it comes to important issues like health and wellbeing, where research findings that may affect those in our communities can sometimes not be effectively communicated.

“We found that by engaging directly with local communities people said they would be more inclined to respond to the work universities do, including potentially relevant pieces of health research.”

Prof Sixsmith added: “Universities have a unique opportunity to be societal leaders in promoting positive public health messages. They should not be considered as ‘ivory towers’ and by improving the way we communicate and work together with our communities we can help to promote the valuable public health education and research being carried out by universities throughout Scotland.”

The study, funded by the Scottish Universities Insight Institute, included workshops with community groups and the public discussing how universities could improve sharing important public health research.

David Gabra, 21, who is studying history and philosophy at the University of Glasgow and is a member of the Green Anti-Capitalist Front, said: “This sort of initiative can only be a good thing.

“Universities claim to be designed to further the prosperity of everyone in Scotland yet this is not always the case.

“A strong relationship between academia and the community is key to making sure everyone benefits from research.

“Often, as at Glasgow University, a lot of money is spent, but which can remain with a few private companies and it is left to councils and other people to help those in need.”