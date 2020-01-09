Protests at Holyrood twice bring First Ministers Question to a halt

The weekly joust between Scotland's leading politicians at Holyrood was twice interrupted by a protest today.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has just answered a question on education from Tory opposite number Jackson Carlaw at the start of First Ministers Questions, when someone int he public gallery shouted a protest , believed to be about climate change.

It briefly brought a halt to the question and answer session while security staff dealt with the issue.

"As always Presiding Officer, while it's not something I encourage, I always defend the right of people to express a view if they have the opportunity," Mr Carlaw said as the session resumed.

And the session was interrupted again about half-way through as a result of further shouts from the public gallery.

"We're going to have a short suspension" Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh told MSPs.

The session was resumed again soon afterwards.