Protest over proposals to get rid of double yellow lines in Hawick road moves up a gear

Residents seeing red over proposals that double yellow lines be removed from a Hawick road are stepping up their opposition to that controversial suggestion.

An online petition created by the protesters has been backed by more than 170 signatories already, and now they’ve drawn up a print version too to move their campaign up a gear.

Residents including Claire Douglas-Hogg and Diane Pender have handed over that petition, signed by dozens more objectors, to Hawick and Hermitage councillor Davie Paterson so he can pass it on to officials at Scottish Borders Council for consideration by its audit and scrutiny committee.

That committee is next scheduled to meet next week – on Thursday, August 22 – but it is not yet known if the petition will be processed in time to be discussed then.

“My constituents are up in arms at the prospect of having the double yellow lines removed from Liddesdale Road,” said Mr Paterson.

“My constituents tell me that far from improving the very real problem of cars speeding at this road, it will merely make the area more dangerous until more thought is given to how to slow traffic down in Liddesdale Road.

“I will be handing the petition to officers this week in the hope that officers and councillors will listen to the pleas of the people that are going to be affected if the double yellow lines are removed.

“The reason for putting the double yellow lines down is still there, so hopefully this petition will help.”

The online petition can be found at www.change.org/p/scottish-borders-council-traffic-management-for-stonefield-liddesdale-road-hawick-save-our-yellow-lines

Ms Douglas-Hogg, 39, of Rockvale Cottages in Liddesdale Road, said: “If anyone is injured or killed due to the removal of double yellow lines, we will hold Scottish Borders Council liable.

“We should have been consulted before this proposal got as far as it has.

“The community is totally against this. There is not a single resident who can see the logic in proposals which pose a serious risk to young children when crossing the road and risk not being seen from the pavement.

“It would cause problems for mums with prams seeking to cross the road, as well as creating problems for people with disabilities also resident in the area.

“There is a problem with motorists just putting their foot down when driving along Liddesdale Road, but this is not the way to deal with it.

“Electronic flashing speed signs would be a better and safer deterrent.”

A spokesperson for the council said removing the double yellow lines remains an option under consideration but its proposals have not been finalised yet.