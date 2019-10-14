Probe after Scottish flute band plays The Sash in Belfast City Hall

Belfast City Council has started an investigation after footage emerged of a loyalist flute band from Scotland playing The Sash and parading inside City Hall.



Videos shared on social media show uniformed members of the Glasgow band the Govan Protestant Boys performing in the foyer and marching through the corridors at the reception on Saturday night.



The band was attending a centenary dinner in the building for the George Telford Memorial Orange Lodge.

Sinn Féin, SDLP and Alliance Party councillors have expressed concern at the incident.

"This sends out the wrong message of the changing Belfast and City Hall which is supposed to be a shared space and open to all."



Ciarán Beattie of Sinn Féin described the incident as “disgraceful” and said he had contacted the council’s chief executive to “demand answers as to how and why this was allowed to happen.

“A council investigation is now under way to identify a possible breach of protocol and into the conduct of this flute band.



Sinn Féin councillor Ronan McLaughlin said: “All applications such as that go through the relevant committees for approval but it didn’t go into the actions of what actually happened last night. Obviously there’s some questions to be answered.”

"The Sash followed by Derry's Walls - it's not exactly appropriate in the building."



Michael Long, Alliance Party councillor, said the behaviour was “completely unacceptable conduct in the shared space that is City Hall”.



“I’ve contacted the chief executive to ask her to investigate. It looks to have been done in a provocative way.

“Even the fact that it has been videoed seems like it could be some kind of attempt to antagonise and annoy people.



Mr Long added: “There’s absolutely no problem with people using [City Hall] to celebrate events. But it shouldn’t be done in a triumphalist way.”



SDLP councillor Carl Whyte tweeted he was “staggered” by the videos. “City Hall belongs to everyone in Belfast, and to see the main civic building disrespected in such a manner is an outrage,” he said.

However, Jamie Bryson, a loyalist blogger, tweeted in support of the band.



“Great to see Govan Protestant Boys proudly marching through City Hall expressing our culture,” he wrote.

Two videos emerged of the band at the event.



One shows a crowd, with many filming events on their phones, making their way around the corridors of City Hall to the main downstairs reception area. Beneath the first floor balcony, the band is plays after which there is clapping and loud cheers.



George Telford Memorial Loyal Orange Lodge 1118 issued a statement which said: “On Saturday evening George Telford Memorial LOL 1118 held a private function at Belfast City Hall. This was organised as part of our centenary celebrations.



“We are aware of videos circulating on social media of Govan Protestant Boys playing within the public area of City Hall.

“We will fully cooperate with the investigation.”

“We will make no further public comment at this stage.”



Edward Hyde, Grand Secretary of the Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland, said: “It would be inappropriate for us to comment.

“All bands are autonomous bodies governed by their own association.”