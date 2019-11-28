Pro-union tactical voting guide launched to thwart SNP

A tactical voting guide for Scots opposing independence has been published by the the country's main pro-union organisation.

The interactive website set up by Scotland in Union covers every seat in the country and advises Scots which party to vote for in order to to defeat the SNP. The body insists that pro-UK voters could make the difference in many key seats across the country.

But a spokesman for the SNP dismissed the move and said only a vote for Nationalists can stop Brexit and keep Boris Johnson out of Downing Street.

Nicola Sturgeon said as the SNP's manifesto launch that a victory for the party in Scotland on December 12 will be an "instruction" to Westminster that Scotland wants another independence referendum.

But Scotland in Union said in a statement: “Most voters do not want their ballot paper at this election to be used to divide communities, friends and families with another referendum on Scexit.

“Since the election was called, Scotland in Union has received many requests from supporters for advice on who to vote for to stop the SNP.

“The experts agree that tactical voting could be decisive in this election. So, if your priority in this election is to stop the SNP, then this guide will suggest which party you should vote for in your constituency.”

In Edinburgh East, held by the SNP's Tommy Sheppard, the guide advises Scots to vote Labour to have the best chance of ousting the Nationalist. But in the Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey constituency held by Nationalist Drew Hendry, the guide advises a vote for the Tories.

The website allows everyone in Scotland to enter their postcode and receive a suggestion for their seat.

The guidance was based on a number of factors, including the result in the 2017 General Election, polling results since then, odds, and local information. The voting suggestions do not constitute an endorsement of any candidate or party’s policies.

But a spokesman for the SNP said: "It says it all that an organisation fronted by a former Labour MP is advising its supporters to vote Tory.

"Only a vote for the SNP is a vote to escape Brexit, lock Boris Johnson out of Downing Street and put Scotland's future in Scotland's hands."