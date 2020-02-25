Prince Harry spotted strolling through Edinburgh's Waverley station

Prince Harry surprised Scots as he walked through the Capital's main railway station carrying his bags this evening.

He was pictured sporting a black jacket and cap after getting off a train in the city centre.

Prince Harry spotted at Edinburgh Waverley picture: splashnews.com

His wife Meghan was not with him.

The 35-year-old is due to host a summit on sustainable and ethical tourism in the Capital.

He joined forces with Booking.com, SkyScanner, CTrip, TripAdvisor and Visa to try to encourage travellers to make “environmentally friendly choices” when booking trips.

The key aims of his Travalyst initiative, launched in September, include “supporting local people, protecting wildlife, tackling climate change and environmental damage, and alleviating overtourism.”

Around 100 representatives of the tourism and travel sector are expected to attend the eco-tourism summit at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre tomorrow, which is being jointly staged by Travalyst, the EICC and tourism agency VisitScotland.

As well as issues about how the growth of tourism has affected Edinburgh, the summit is expected to look at other parts of the country which have struggled with a swift increase in visitors.

Prince Harry is visiting Edinburgh less than a year after it was named one of the world’s worst-affected overtourism hotspots, along with the likes of Amsterdam, Rome, Venice and Barcelona. It was also cited alongside the Taj Mahal, in India, the Peruvian citadel of Machu Picchu, Dubrovnik, in Croatia, and Iceland as famous destinations "that can no longer cope with their own popularity."

The city has seen the number of overnight stays soar by almost a third in the space of seven years, to 4.26 million, while the number of day visitors has soared by almost half a million each year over the same period.