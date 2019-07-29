Prime Minister Boris Johnson to meet with Nicola Sturgeon in Edinburgh

Nicola Sturgeon and Boris Johnson are expected to meet at Bute House this afternoon as the Prime Minister makes his first visit to Scotland.

The First Minister will reiterate warnings about the economic damage from any Brexit deal, particularly a no-deal Brexit, with the UK Government saying on Monday that it would put £100m into an information campaign to prepare the country for crashing out of the EU on 31 October.

Boris Johnson is expected to meet with Nicola Sturgeon later today. Picture: PA/SNP

READ MORE: Boris Johnson tells Scots: Work with me to save the Union

Mr Johnson is visiting Faslane naval base this morning, where the UK's nuclear arsenal is based. The Prime Minister is unveiling £300m worth of funding for new city-region deals, split between Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

He will also meet Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson after she warned she wouldn't support a no-deal Brexit.

Commenting ahead their anticipated meeting in Edinburgh, Ms Sturgeon said: "The people of Scotland did not vote for this Tory Government, they didn’t vote for this new Prime Minister, they didn’t vote for Brexit and they certainly didn’t vote for a catastrophic no-deal Brexit which Boris Johnson is now planning for.

READ MORE: Brexit: No-deal ‘the assumption’ as preparations turbocharged

“Boris Johnson has formed a hard-line Tory government with one aim – to take Scotland and the UK out of the EU without a deal.

“Scotland has been ignored throughout the Brexit process and it is now time for everyone who cares about the future of Scotland to come together to chart our own course and say to the Tories – stop driving our country towards disaster.”

For unlimited access to Scotland’s best news, sport and expert analysis, SUBSCRIBE to The Scotsman website here