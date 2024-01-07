Post Office: UK Government considering a review of all wrongful convictions in the Horizon scandal

The UK justice secretary is considering exonerating all those with wrongful convictions

Pictured: John Hollingworth as James Hartley and Toby Jones as Alan Bates.

Rishi Sunak says his government is considering a review of all prosecutions in the Horizon Post Office scandal.

Between 1999 and 2015 over 700 post office branch managers were wrongfully criminally convicted after the Horizon accounting software they were using made it appear as though money had been stolen.

As these operators were liable for the financial losses, the Post Office insisted they had to repay the money or face closure, prosecution or a civil claim.

Hundreds were jailed or left bankrupt, and at least four people took their own lives.

New light has been shone on the scandal thanks to the ITV drama Mr Bates vs the Post Office.

Since the drama started broadcasting last week, 50 new potential victims have contacted lawyers, including five who wish to appeal against their convictions, and the Metropolitan Police has confirmed the Post Office is now under criminal investigation.

It is also estimated £151 million has been paid out in compensation.

The Prime Minister has now confirmed the UK Government is considering exonerating all those who were wrongfully convicted in this “appalling miscarriage of justice”.

He appeared on BBC Sundays with Laura Kuenssberg, and was told UK Justice Secretary Alex Chalk is looking at this proposal, and considering taking away the Post Office’s ability to investigate and prosecute.

In response, Mr Sunak said: “The justice secretary is looking at the things you’ve described, and it wouldn’t be right to pre-empt that process.

“There’s legal complexities in all of those things, but he is looking at exactly those areas.

“It is right we find every which way we can to try and make this right for the people who were so wrongfully treated at the time.

“The compensation is part of that.”

He also said it is important those involved are able to claim compensation.

Mr Sunak added: “Everyone has been shocked by watching what they have done over the last few days and beyond, and it is an appalling miscarriage of justice.

“It is important that those people now get the justice they deserve, and that’s what the compensation schemes are about.

“The government has already paid over £150m to thousands to thousands of people already.

“Of course, we want to get the money to people as quickly as possible, and that’s why there are interim payments of up to I think £600,000 that can be made.”