Post-Brexit UK will be ‘unequivocally pro-business’ says Theresa May

Britain will be the low tax high-skilled place to invest after Brexit, Theresa May will tell company bosses in New York as she pledges the country will be “unequivocally pro-business”.

Days after European Union leaders roundly rejected her plans for future trading relations with the UK, the Prime Minister will insist she is “confident” a deal can be reached.

But she will say the UK has a plan to create an economy that is appealing to investors across the rest of the world, with corporation tax the lowest among leading industrialised nations.

Mrs May is expected to tell the Bloomberg Global Business Forum: “My message today is that a post-Brexit Britain will be an unequivocally pro-business Britain.”

Corporation tax is 19% but will fall to 17% under Conservative manifesto plans, a low rate in the G20 group of industrialised nations.

Mrs May will say the UK wants to forge the most dynamic and ambitious Free Trade Agreements with “old friends and new allies alike”.

“Crucially we also have a plan to deliver an economy that is knowledge-rich, highly innovative, highly skilled and high quality but with low tax and smart regulation,” she will add.

“So let me say this bit very clearly. Whatever your business, investing in a post-Brexit Britain will give you the lowest rate of Corporation Tax in the G20.

“You will access service industries and a financial centre in London that are the envy of the world, the best universities, strong institutions, a sound approach to public finance and a consistent and dependable approach to high standards but intelligent regulation.”

Mrs May, who is attending the United Nations General Assembly, was dealt a humiliating blow at a summit of EU leaders in Salzburg last week when they rejected her Chequers blueprint for post-Brexit relations.

But she will insist there is no other plan that respects the result of the referendum and resolves the Irish border issue.

“Our relationship with the EU will change with Brexit. But we will still be neighbours, we still be part of the European family of nations, and we will continue to champion the same beliefs - standing for freedom, democracy and the rule of law, underpinned by a rules-based global order,” she will say.

“This is why I am confident we can reach a deal about our future relationship that is built in this spirit.”

The PM will insist there is “no other plan” that meets all the of the UK’s Brexit red lines in the way Chequers will.