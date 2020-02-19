A new “points-based” immigration system announced by the government will effectively bar low-skilled migrants from entering the country post-Brexit.

No migrants from the EU or elsewhere will be able to come to Britain for work without a firm job offer, except for a handful of exceptional individuals like world-class scientists.

The Home Office has told businesses they should end their "reliance on cheap, low-skilled labour" and train up British workers to fill vacancies instead.

But firms are worried that some sectors, such as social care and hospitality, will be unable to replace the European staff who currently make up a large proportion of employees.

The SNP have claimed that the new system would hurt Scotland’s economy by reducing the ability of firms to recruit from around the world.

Stuart McDonald, the party’s immigration spokesman, said: “Boris Johnson’s crackdown on so-called low skilled migration will devastate sectors such as hospitality, social care, agriculture and scientific research - many key industries across Scotland will no longer have access to vital workers we desperately need.”

Here's everything you need to know about it:

How does it work?

Under the new system, applicants will be judged on their salary, qualifications, ability to speak English, and the type of job they are planning to do. Those wishing to join a sector where the UK is short of workers will have a better chance of being approved.

70 points will be needed to enter UK, with varying amounts of points on offer for desirable skills.

The points break down as follows:

20 points for a job offer; 20 points for job being skilled (A-level or above); 10 points for speaking English; 20 points for salary of £25.6k or more; 20 points for working in a “shortage occupation”; 10 points for PhD; 20 points for science PhD.

Applicants must have a job offer unless they are “exceptionally highly skilled”, and there will be no way for low-skilled workers to enter UK other than for seasonal farming work.

Migrants who have lived in UK for less than five years will also have no access to benefits, and those who do qualify for a visa must pay around £1,000.

Seventy per cent of those who have already come to UK from the EU would be ineligible under the new scheme; thankfully, none of this applies to EU citizens currently living in UK, who are subject to the settled status scheme.

Will it be harder to migrate to the UK?

It is claimed that the new rules will actually make it easier for non-EU citizens to settle in Britain, as under the current system, they must have a job offer at graduate level and earn at least £30,000.

The Government also plans to abolish the "resident labour market test", which currently forces employers to prove they cannot fill a position with a British worker before hiring from abroad.

Will the new system affect tourism?

Initially, there will be no restrictions on EU citizens visiting the UK as tourists.

But the Home Office is planning to introduce a system similar to the USA's Esta scheme which will see tourists apply online for authorisation to enter Britain.

When does the new system come in?

The new system will take effect on 1 January 2021, at the end of the Brexit transition period.