Polmont report highlights mental health failings

A review of mental health provision at Polmont Young Offenders' Institution has highlighted a lack of attention to the risk and vulnerabilities of those on remand and in the early days of custody.

Justice secretary Humza Yousaf asked HM Chief Inspector of Prisons for Scotland to carry out the review following the deaths of vulnerable teenager William Lindsay, 16, and Katie Allan, 21.

Both William and Katie took their own lives at Polmont last year, the 16-year-old within 48 hours of being remanded there, despite having been flagged up as a suicide risk.

In a report published today, HM Chief Inspector of Prisons for Scotland, Wendy Sinclair-Gieben, said research had shown that prisoners who are traumatised, young and in the early part of their sentence are at increased risk of suicide.

She said there was a a “lack of proactive attention” to the needs, risks and vulnerabilities of those on remand and in early days of custody.

And she identified “systemic interagency shortcomings” of communication and information exchange across the justice system that inhibits the management and care of young people entering and leaving HMP YOI Polmont.

She said: “Firstly, HMIPS would like to offer our sincere condolences to the family of Katie Allan and William Lindsay (Brown), whose deaths gave rise to this expert review.

“It is important to note that this review explored the wider issues of young people entering custody; we were not asked to consider the specific circumstances or details of individual cases.

“What has become clear in the evidence review and accompanying academic research is that being traumatised, being young, being held on remand and being in the first three months of custody increases the risk of suicide.”

She added: “The Scottish Government is taking forward an ambitious penal reform programme that includes increasing the use of community sentences and reducing the use of short-term sentences and remand.

“HMIPS welcome this initiative, but to support progress in penal reform, Scotland will need to make further strategic and cultural shifts. These include maximising support for those held on remand, information sharing to inform the management of young people, and recognising the growing evidence about maturation.”

Responding to publication of the report, Mr Yousaf said: “We take the mental wellbeing of people in prison very seriously and while the numbers of suicides by young people in custody are small, no death should be regarded as inevitable. Any suicide in custody is a tragedy that has a profound effect on family and friends, as well as prison staff, and my thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones to suicide.

“Both the mental health review and routine inspection report highlight the hard work, compassion and dedication of frontline prison and healthcare staff who provide opportunities and support to young people in custody every single day. That dedication is clearly evidenced in the chief inspector’s finding that Polmont is a ‘leading edge’ prison where there are respectful relationships between staff and the people in its care and an impressive range of support offered to young people.

“The report contains 80 recommendations, and we are clear that improvements can and should be made. We will give the report and recommendations full and detailed consideration.”