Poll: Voters ‘in the dark’ over Labour’s position on Brexit

A majority of voters are unsure of Labour’s current stance on Brexit, polling suggests.

A survey by BMG found that just 28 per cent think Labour’s current Brexit stance is clear, with 54 per cent finding it not very clear or not clear at all.

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard and UK party leader Jeremy Corbyn in Glasgow.

Jeremy Corbyn has faced persistent criticism from the SNP over his party’s position on exiting the European Union, with the First Minister yesterday accusing the Labour leader of trying to ‘mislead voters’ on the single market ahead of a crucial House of Commons vote on the subject.

Mr Corbyn has also rejected a fresh appeal from to support an SNP-backed amendment on the single market when the EU (Withdrawl) Bill is debated this week.

The poll, which focused on the three main UK parties, also found that 36 per cent of the public believe the Conservatives’ stance on Brexit is clear, while 46 per cent believe their position is not very clear or not clear at all.

Only 26 per cent of voters appear to know the Liberal Democrats’ stance on Brexit, with 27 per cent believing it is not very clear and 21 per cent not clear at all.

The results were published on the same day Nicola Sturgeon warned that a no deal Brexit could lead to a 8.5 per cent reduction in Scottish GDP by 2030.

“Voters are in the dark when it comes to the big three parties’ views on Brexit,” said Josiah Mortimer, editor of the Left Foot Forward website, which commissioned the BMG survey.

“While Labour have come under fire in recent weeks for lacking clarity on Brexit, it seems the other parties are faring little better, with a majority of those with a view believing the Tories’ and Lib Dems’ stances on the issue.

“This poll suggests parties need to get their messages straight when it comes to our departure from the EU. Leaders are understandably fudging the issue in the face of the negotiations – but sooner or later Labour and the Conservatives will need to open up to the public.

“That’s a tough one for Labour in the face of growing calls to back staying in the Single Market and Customs Union – and for the Tories trying to negotiate a deal while hardline Brexiteers push for recklessly severing all ties.

“Voters are going to get restless at some point. It’s anyone’s guess where that frustration might go.”

