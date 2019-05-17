Poll: Tories and Labour set for EU election wipeout in Scotland

Labour and the Conservatives are both set to be wiped out north of the border in European elections, as the latest polls showed the scale of the disaster facing the two main parties.

A YouGov survey put the Tories in fifth place, with the Liberal Democrats pushing Labour into third.

Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party is on course to secure more than a third of the vote, and is now predicted to win two MEPs in Scotland, meaning that Labour and the Conservatives could both be squeezed out entirely.

Across the UK, the YouGov poll puts the Brexit Party on 35%, the Lib Dems on 16%, Labour on 15%, the Greens on 10% and the Tories on 9%.

Only 35% of Labour voters at the general election, and just 20% of Conservative voters in 2017, told pollsters they intend to vote for those parties again next week.

A European election poll suggested Labour and the Tories are set for a Scottish wipeout next week

Seat projections based on the figures suggested the Brexit Party would secure 33 MEPs, compared to the 24 won by UKIP in 2014.

The Lib Dems would pick up nine MEPs, putting them on 10; Labour’s group in the European Parliament would be cut in half, down to 10 MEPs; the Greens would gain five MEPs, putting them on eight; and the Tories would lose 14 seats, falling to just five across the UK.

In Scotland, the SNP are set to gain another MEP, putting them on three. The Brexit Party would win two MEPs, and the Greens would take the final seat in Scotland. Labour currently have two Scottish MEPs and the Tories have one.

YouGov surveyed 7,192 people across the UK, including 668 in Scotland.