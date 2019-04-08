Poll: Tories and Labour have a mountain to climb in Scotland

A new poll has shed light on the scale of the challenge facing both the Conservatives and Labour in Scotland as they try to make up ground on the SNP amid a deep crisis for both parties over Brexit.

The survey by polling agency Hanbury for the Politico website finds that both the government and the opposition lack credibility on Brexit in Scotland, and lag behind the nationalists on key measurements of political values.

In the poll - which also spoke to voters in London, the East Midlands and northwest England - respondents in Scotland give the two biggest parties the lowest scores on how well each is handling Brexit, with the Tories given a rating of 2.67 and Labour on 2.8 out of ten.

Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn also get the lowest personal ratings in Scotland, with 14% satisfied with the Prime Minister’s performance compared with 64% dissatisfied, and the Labour leader in an even worse position, with 7% satisfied and 65% dissatisfied.

On key policy issues, Labour and the Conservatives also find their toughest critics in Scotland. Given marks out of ten, Ruth Davidson’s Tories get 3.26 on crime, 3.31 on health, 3.11 on immigration and asylum, and 3.46 on the economy. Meanwhile Richard Leonard’s Labour are get 3.14 on crime, 3.63 on health, 2.90 on immigration and asylum, and 2.94 on the economy.

The poll includes the SNP when asking voters about values they associate with each party. 40% of respondents said the nationalists were “out of touch”, compared to 67% for Labour and 76% for the Tories.

9% said the SNP were “only for the rich”, compared to 21% for Labour and 72% for the Tories. 37% believe the SNP are “incompetent”, against 61% who say the same for Labour, and 71% for the Tories.

And asked which party “backs hard-working people on an average wage”, 45% said the SNP, while 34% said Labour and just 11% said the Tories.

Pollsters spoke to voters in the areas of Airdrie and Shotts, Motherwell and Wishaw, Dunfermline and West Fife, Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath, Falkirk, Linlithgow and East Falkirk.