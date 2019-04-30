Poll: SNP is seen as the most anti-Brexit party in the UK

Voters see the SNP as the most anti-Brexit party in the UK, polling has found.

A survey by YouGov found that 65% of respondents said they thought the SNP was against Brexit, the highest figure for any political party.

The Liberal Democrats, who were the first party to back a second EU referendum, were seen as anti-Brexit by 53% of respondents.

The Greens were on 46%, and Change UK, the party set up by the Independent Group which describes itself as the ‘Remain Alliance’, was identified as anti-Brexit by just 38% of respondents.

The poll highlights the problems facing both Labour and the Conservatives as they try to communicate a clear Brexit policy to voters ahead of local elections this week and European elections on 23 May.

Labour is seen as anti-Brexit by 42% of respondents, while 13% believe it is pro-Brexit. 20% of people said Jeremy Corbyn’s party was neither for or against Brexit, and 25% said they didn’t know.

The polling comes on the same day as a crunch meeting of the Labour national executive to decide whether its European election manifesto will include a commitment to hold a second EU referendum.

Meanwhile, 24% of people said the Tories were anti-Brexit despite the government’s determination to deliver a deal to exit the EU, and just 37% said the party is pro-Brexit. 19% said the Conservatives were neither pro nor anti-Brexit, and 20% said they didn’t know.

Voters are overwhelmingly clear on the stance of Ukip, which 71% of respondents said was pro-Brexit, and Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party, which was identified as the most Eurosceptic party on 79%.

YouGov collected responses from 1730 people across the UK on 24 and 25 April.