Poll: Scots less likely to back Scottish independence due to SNP currency plan

SNP plans to introduce a stand-alone Scottish currency after independence could damage support for a Yes vote, a new poll indicates.

It came as the pro-union organisation Scotland in Union launched a campaign to "save our pound" as the prospect of a second independence referendum builds.

But the SNP has insisted that independence will allow Scotland to pursue the right currency for the country.

The SNP is expected to vote to change policy at its Spring conference in Edinburgh next month to adopt a stand alone currency after independence, when a series of fiscal tests are met, under a motion being brought by Finance Secretary Derek Mackay.

But a new poll by the pro-UK organisation today finds that 40 per cent of Scots would be less likely to back independence as a result of the policy, with just 12 per cent more likely to vote Yes. The rest are unchanged. Among those who voted Yes in the 2014 referendum, 17% said they be most likely to back independence.





Pamela Nash, chief executive of Scotland in Union, said: “The SNP’s plans to ditch the pound and use a new currency are deeply unpopular with the majority of Scots voters.

“We are launching a campaign to save our pound, so voters can send a message to Nicola Sturgeon.

“By remaining in the UK we can keep our pound, protect mortgages, pensions and salaries, grow our economy without extra red tape for businesses, and use a stable currency backed by the strength of the UK’s central bank and 30 million taxpayers."

Scotland in Union has published an online petition for voters to sign, and will be handing out tens of thousands of leaflets around the country.

But SNP Deputy leader Keith Brown said: "With independence we can pursue a currency policy that's right for Scotland."

The Survation poll of 1011 Scots was conducted between March 1-4.