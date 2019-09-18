Poll: Only 13% back plan for new currency in independent Scotland

The vast majority of Scots are opposed to the creation of a new currency in an independent Scotland, polling by pro-Union campaigners suggests.

A survey of more than 1,000 people living north of the Border by Survation found that 65 per cent would want to retain Sterling in the event of independence, with just 13 per cent backing the creation of a seperate currency.

A further 10 per cent believe Scotland should join the Euro, while 13 per cent had no opinion.

The survey, was commissioned by Scotland in Union, is a further set back for the currency plan laid out in the SNP’s landmark Growth Commission report.

Led by former MSP Andrew Wilson, the publication recommended keeping the pound in the immedeiate years after independence. Scotland would then introduce its own currency if a series of economic tests were met.

But that proposal caused a backlash among sections of pro-independence supporters, who claimed the plan was not radical enough and would keep Scotland tied too closely to the UK’s economic policy.

The Scottish Government had previusly proposed a formal currency union with the rest of the UK ahead of the 2014 referendum - but the move was flatly rejected by Westminister.

Pamela Nash, chief executive of Scotland in Union, said: “The SNP’s plan to scrap the pound is deeply unpopular, and is supported by just 13 per cent of voters in Scotland.

“The only way to save the pound and protect wages, mortgages and pensions is to remain in the UK.

“Nicola Sturgeon should drop her plan for an unwanted second independence referendum within 18 months.

“If the SNP does try to press ahead, this poll shows that the question must be independently assessed to ensure fairness, and it must be conducted according to the democratic and legal process.

“But the last thing that Scotland needs is another divisive and unnecessary referendum. We are stronger together as part of the UK, keeping the pound and protecting public services.”

The Scotsman has asked the SNP for comment.