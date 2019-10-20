Poll: Nicola Sturgeon’s push for election out of step with Scots

Nicola Sturgeon’s push for a general election instead of a second Brexit vote as way to end the EU withdrawal deadlock is out of sync with Scottish voters, a new poll has found.

A Panelbase survey of 1,003 adults resident in Scotland on October 9-11 commissioned by the Sunday Times, found that only 26 per cent supported Nicola Sturgeon’s stance, while 46 per cent would prefer another referendum, and 27 per cent said they did not know.

Among the First Minister’s supporters, six out of 10 would prefer the priority to be another Brexit poll.

Yet despite of this, Ms Sturgeon remains significantly more popular in Scotland than leaders of the other major parties . The survey found 43 per cent of voters north of the border think the SNP leader is doing a good job leading the country, with 38 per cent saying she is not. This approval rating of +5 puts Ms Sturgeon far ahead of the likes of Jeremy Corbyn (-42), Boris Johnson (-36) and Nigel Farage (-30).

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson was viewed the most positively among the UK-wide party leaders, with a rating of -12.

As the Brexit process continues to divide MPs, less than half of Scots voters (46 per cent) think the UK will leave the EU soon, while 25 per cent think it will not and 29 cent say they are unsure.

Meanwhile, a quickfire vote on Scottish independence is on course to be staged within Nicola’s Sturgeon’s 2020 timescale, with MSPs expected to back new laws by the end of the month which pave the way for a second referendum.

A referendum could be held within ten and a half weeks of it being called by SNP ministers when new laws are passed at Holyrood, Scottish Government Constitution Secretary Michael Russell has hinted in a letter to MSPs.

