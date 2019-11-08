Poll: Majority of UK voters don't believe Union will exist in current form in 10 years

Public confidence in the future of the Union is on the slide with a majority of voters believing the UK will not exist in its current in 10 years, polling suggests.

With the possibility of a second referendum on Scottish independence already a major talking point of the 2019 general election campaign, the survey of 1,001 adults from across Great Britain found many are increasingly pessimistic when asked about present constitutional arrangement.

A major pro-independence rally takes place in Glasgow's George Square on November 2. Picture: John Devlin

When asked if the UK would exist in its current form in 10 years' time, 50 per cent of respondents said it would not - a seven per cent increase from when pollsters Ipsos Mori asked the same question in June 2014.

Opinion was more evenly split when respondents were asked if the UK would exist in five years' time - with 44 per cent saying it would not and 42 per cent saying it would not.

READ MORE: Sturgeon pledges to protect NHS ‘across the UK’

Confidence in the Union's future was highest among Conservative voters, with 42 per cent believing it would exist in its current form in 10 years - compared to just 23 per cent of Labour voters.

Emily Gray, managing director of Ipos Mori Scotland, said: "While no one would expect public confidence in the Union’s future to be higher now than it was five years ago, what’s striking is just how much it’s dropped.

"These findings show that the British public are now much more divided in their expectations of the Union’s future than they were in 2014, when the Union’s future was under intense debate with Scotland just three months away from an independence referendum.

"With independence a key faultline in Scotland’s election debate, the findings will be concerning for those who want Scotland to remain in the Union, while those campaigning for an independent Scotland will hope that this is a continuing trend."