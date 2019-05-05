Poll: Majority of Scots don’t want new currency in independent Scotland

A new poll has found only one in seven Scots would like to see an independent Scotland with a new currency.

The Panelbase survey of 1,018 Scottish voters, commissioned by The Sunday Times, found 37 per cent of voters would favour keeping the pound in a currency union with the rest of UK compared to 14 per cent who would prefer a new currency. Eight per cent of respondents backed joining the euro after separation and a further eight per cent said they would want to see the nation keep using Sterling without a currency union.

The question of what currency Scotland would use post-independence is a key component of the constitutional debate. Picture: John Devlin

The SNP voted to change policy at its conference in Edinburgh last weekend which will see a new currency adopted after a Yes vote when six fiscal tests are met. The UK pound would continue to be used until then but this would leave Scotland’s monetary policy in areas like interest rates in the hands of the UK Treasury.

The new policy marks a departure from the 2014 plan to retain the pound in a currency union with the rest of the UK.

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon slammed for ‘forgetting her own currency plan’

Nicola Sturgeon has faced criticism for failing to recall her party’s six tests which the SNP’s Growth Commission had said were vital to meet before a new currency could be introduced in an independent Scotland.

On the economic prospects of independence, 43 per cent said they believe an independent Scotland would be financially worse off compared to 35 per cent who did not. Another 12 per cent think the nation would be no better or worse off and 10 per cent said they did not know.

SNP Deputy leader Keith Brown said: “Scotland will continue to use the pound at the point of independence and the transition to a Scottish currency, when it was practicable, would be carefully managed and supported by six key economic tests.”

In a separate Panelbase poll, Scots said the Scottish Parliament has been a “force for improvement”, which found a generally positive attitude towards devolution over the last 20 years.

READ MORE: Scottish Parliament at 20: How Holyrood found the power to make a difference

For all the latest Scottish news, sport and features click here, or head to our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.