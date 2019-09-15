Poll: Majority across Britain back second Scottish independence vote

A majority of people across Great Britain support the idea of a second Scottish independence referendum, a poll has found.

A BMG survey found that 45% of people in England, Scotland and Wales believe the Government should allow a second referendum on the issue of Scottish independence, while 30% were against the idea.

When "don't knows" are removed the split is 60% in support of a referendum and 40% against, according to the poll of 1,504 people.

The survey for the Independent newspaper also found majority support for a border poll on the reunification of Ireland, with 52% of those polled backing the idea of a vote after Brexit to let Northern Ireland choose whether to leave the UK, and 19% against.

When the "don't knows" are removed the split is 73% in support of the idea and 27% against.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford hailed what he said was a "significant poll for the independence movement".

"From this poll it's clear that it should be up to the people and Parliament of Scotland to decide whether there should be another independence referendum - not a detached and broken Westminster system," Mr Blackford said.

"It would be unacceptable for any government in Westminster to block Scotland's democratic right to choose."

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has already said she wants to have another vote on leaving the UK in the second half of 2020.

With the Scottish Government having already brought forward legislation that could pave the way for such a vote, the First Minister confirmed she will "seek agreement to the transfer of power that will put the referendum beyond legal challenge".

While Prime Minister Boris Johnson has stated his opposition to a second vote on Scotland leaving the UK, the SNP leader said it "now seems inevitable that there will be an early UK general election".

BMG questioned 1,504 adults in England, Scotland and Wales between September 3 and 6.

Meanwhile, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has said there should not be a second independence referendum even if the SNP and Greens win a majority at Holyrood.

He told the Herald On Sunday: "We will still stand very firmly against another independence referendum, and we would vote against it at every single opportunity. We were promised it was a 'once in a generation' thing."

Asked whether it would be legitimate for the UK Government to reject a second referendum if the SNP and Greens were to win a majority at Holyrood he said: "Yes, and we would argue very strongly for that at Westminster. Big bang constitutional change is chaotic, damages the economy, and divides the country."