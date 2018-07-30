Poll: Half of UK voters would back three-option Brexit referendum

Half of UK voters would back a fresh three-option referendum on a final Brexit deal, Sky News has reported.

According to a new Sky News data poll, British public opinion has shifted sharply against Brexit, with two-thirds of the public - including a large number of Leave voters - believing the outcome of negotiations will have a negative impact on Britain.

British public opinion has shifted sharply against Brexit, according to a new Sky data poll. Picture: Alastair Linford

The survey also revealed that half of UK voters would like to see a referendum asking between the deal suggested by the government, no deal and remaining in the EU.

With less than eight months left until Britain is due to leave the EU, there is little clarity about how trade will flow as Prime Minister Theresa May, who is grappling with a rebellion in her party, struggles to strike a deal with the bloc.

May has stepped up planning for a so called “no-deal” Brexit that would see the world’s fifth largest economy crash out of the EU on March 29, 2019, a step that could spook financial markets and dislocate trade flows across Europe and beyond.

The Sky poll showed 78 per cent of the public think May’s government is doing a bad job on negotiating Brexit, up 23 percentage points from March, while just 10 per cent thought the government was doing a good job.

The poll also showed May’s approval rating has taken a substantial hit, falling to 24 per cent.

Voters were split on whether Brexit would be good or bad for the country, with 40 per cent saying it would be good and 51 per cent saying it would be bad.

When asked to choose between three options - May’s deal, a no deal or staying in the EU - 48 percent said they would prefer to stay in the EU, 27 percent wanted to leave with no deal and 13 percent would opt for the government’s deal.

Eight percent said they would not vote while 3 percent did not know.

Sky Data interviewed a nationally representative sample of 1,466 Sky customers online 20-23 July 2018. Data are weighted to the profile of the population.