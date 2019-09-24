Poll: Do you think Boris Johnson should resign?

Protesters outside the Supreme Court erupted into cheers and chants of "Johnson out" as it was ruled that the Prime Minister's prorogation of Parliament for five weeks was unlawful.

A P45 placard with Boris Johnson's details and a man wearing a model of his head in an inmate's striped clothing both arrived at the UK's highest court during heavy rain on Tuesday morning.

Rival leaders from across the political spectrum have called on the Prime Minister to resign immediately.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the Supreme Court had upheld the judgement of the Court of Session that the prorogation had "no effect", that Boris Johnson should step down and that if he did not go voluntarily, "parliament should come together" to force him from office.

The Prime Minister responded by saying he did not agree with the court ruling and the UK "will not be deterred to leave the EU."

