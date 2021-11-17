The Prime Minister was asked why he would not give ministerial standards adviser Lord Geidt the freedom to start his own investigations.

The Prime Minister did not apologise for the Owen Paterson affair but repeated it was a “mistake” to conflate the issue with reforming the standards process more generally.

Sir Keir Starmer questioned if Boris Johnson would back an investigation into contracts given to Randox or “vote for another cover-up”.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said the Prime Minister’s proposals to update the Code of Conduct for MPs are already “half-botched” and do not “even scratch the surface”.

Boris Johnson will face a showdown with his own backbenchers over plans to ban MPs from paid political consultancy work.

The PM is to be questioned by Liaison Committee with a standards debate from 1pm with vote around scheduled for around 7.

Boris Johnson will face MPs during Prime Minister's Questions and will also face the backbench 1922 Committee in a bid to repair relations with his MPs.

The Prime Minister announced that he supported a ban on consultancy ahead of a vote on the issue called by Sir Keir Starmer on Wednesday.

The Government effectively took over Labour’s opposition day debate by tabling an amendment with its own proposals.

The move provoked a furious response from Labour who accused ministers of “watering down” their original motion, effectively making it non-binding.