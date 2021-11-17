The Prime Minister did not apologise for the Owen Paterson affair but repeated it was a “mistake” to conflate the issue with reforming the standards process more generally.
Sir Keir Starmer questioned if Boris Johnson would back an investigation into contracts given to Randox or “vote for another cover-up”.
SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said the Prime Minister’s proposals to update the Code of Conduct for MPs are already “half-botched” and do not “even scratch the surface”.
Boris Johnson will face a showdown with his own backbenchers over plans to ban MPs from paid political consultancy work.
The PM is to be questioned by Liaison Committee with a standards debate from 1pm with vote around scheduled for around 7.
Boris Johnson will face MPs during Prime Minister's Questions and will also face the backbench 1922 Committee in a bid to repair relations with his MPs.
The Prime Minister announced that he supported a ban on consultancy ahead of a vote on the issue called by Sir Keir Starmer on Wednesday.
The Government effectively took over Labour’s opposition day debate by tabling an amendment with its own proposals.
The move provoked a furious response from Labour who accused ministers of “watering down” their original motion, effectively making it non-binding.
Hello and welcome to our live blog on a busy day in UK politics.
Boris Johnson is set to face questions at PMQs as a row about MPs’ second jobs continues to engulf his party.
The PM announced plans on Tuesday to stop MPs working as political consultants.
A Commons debate has been scheduled today - but first, the small matter of PMQs...
There is only one item likely to dominate PMQs today.
Mr Johnson will face the backbench 1922 Committee later on Wednesday in a bid to repair relations with his MPs.
Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, treasurer of the 1922 Committee, said there was “dissatisfaction” with the Prime Minister in the Tory ranks.
A lot of empty chairs behind Boris Johnson as PMQs gets underway...
Sir Keir Starmer opens up with “trust matters” to the PM
He quizzes the Prime Minister on the high speed rail way line for the North , questioning his “levelling up” commitment.
He says the promise has already been made and asks Boris Johnson if he will deliver.
Boris Johnson says the integrated rail plan will be revealed tomorrow saying: “When we produce our integrated rail plan tomorrow... people across the country will see what we’re doing.
The PM calls it “The biggest programme of investment in rail in a century”
Starmer retorts saing he has broken two promises to the north - adding “no wonder trust in the PM is at an all time low”
Keir Starmer asks whether Johnson is going to apologise for giving the green light to corruption over Owen Patterson.
Johnson says it was a mistake. He asks “Will he do the decent thing and just say sorry?” The PM responds saying “It certainly was a mistake’
The Labour leader retorts that Johnson says the PM is a “coward not a leader”
Boris Johnson says Keir Starmer is trying to “prosecute others for exactly the course of action he took himself”
This is certainly heated.
Boris Johnson is twice told off by Speaker Lindsay Hoyle for trying to ask Sir Keir Starmer questions.
He cuts down the Prime Minister saying “This is PMQs. We play by the rules here, don’t we? Stop disrespecting the House.”
Johnson is reprimanded by Sir Kier Starmer about his legal work for Mischon de Reya, Hoyle once again snaps at the PM shouting: “Prime Minister! Sit down! I am not going to be challenged, you may be the Prime Minister of this country but in this House I’m in charge.”
Ian Blackford points out the empty chairs behind Boris Johnson saying “the rebellion has truly started”. He says “It used to always be said that the Tory MPs were behind the Prime Minister, but my goodness, look at the gaps in the support.”
He adds: “Peerages handed to millionaire donors, VIP lanes gifting Covid contracts to Tory pals, Dodgy donations for luxury holidays and home renovations. The Prime Minister and his government have been up to their necks in this sleaze.”
Hitting out at the PM he says: “The PM has basically admitted that not one of this government’s sleaze scandals would have been stopped by his so-called plan. Perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised, considering the Prime Minister has been at the rotten core of all these scandals.”
Boris Johnson says the accusations of corruption do the country a disservice and that “this is one of the cleanest democracies in the world”