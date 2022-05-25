A Cabinet Office spokesperson said "We can confirm that Sue Gray has provided her final report to the Prime Minister."
Potentially damaging further details, including the names of some of those who attended gatherings, are also due to be published.
Officials impacted by the Gray inquiry, including those to be named, were written to ahead of its publication, allowing them to have a chance to respond before it was finalised.
Sue Gray’s report is understood to be 37 pages long and also has nine photos – including pictures of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Cabinet Secretary Simon Case.
Labour said there was now “no doubt” that Mr Johnson had “lied” to MPs.
Last updated: Wednesday, 25 May, 2022, 11:37
The first ‘general finding’ from the Sue Gray report reads: “Against the backdrop of the pandemic, when the Government was asking citizens to accept far-reaching restrictions on their lives, some of the behaviour surrounding these gatherings is difficult to justify”
Boris Johnson brought the cheese and wine pictured in a garden gathering on May 15 2020 from his flat, according to the Sue Gray report.
She wrote that the Prime Minister and advisers had a lengthy meeting in his office following a press conference before moving into the garden.
“The Prime Minister brought cheese and wine from his flat. The outdoor part of the meeting lasted for 40 minutes to an hour and they were briefly joined by the Prime Minister’s wife, during which time the photograph was taken. Martin Reynolds subsequently returned to the office to continue working,” she wrote.
“The Prime Minister remained in the garden until around 19.20. There is a further group of four individuals sitting at a table on the terrace. It has not been possible to identify these individuals, but there is no reason to suggest that this was anything other than a further work meeting.”
Some images from the Sue Gray report
BREAKING: The Sue Gray report has just been published - you can read it HERE
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has said that the Prime Minister Boris Johnson has already apologised for mistakes made over ‘partygate’.
Speaking in Lisburn, outside Belfast, Ms Truss added: “The Prime Minister has already apologised for what has happened.
“He has already taken responsibility and of course the Sue Gray report will be coming out later today.
“The Prime Minister will be making a statement in Parliament.”
Asked if she believes Mr Johnson will be in trouble following the report, she replied: “I am 100% behind the Prime Minister.”
The BBC is reporting that Boris Johnson is set to say to MPs: “I commissioned this report to set the record straight and allow us all to move on.
“I accept full responsibility for my failings. I am humbled by the whole experience.
“We have learned our lesson.”
Boris Johnson will make a statement on Sue Gray report immediately after PMQs at 12:30pm
A source has told the BBC that Sue Gray’s report includes pictures from Boris Johnson’s birthday in the Cabinet Room.
It is understood this was the event that Boris Johnson was fined for by The Met.
On Tuesday evening, the BBC broadcast a Panorama programme which featured three anonymous individuals describing in detail what they witnessed at regular rule-breaking events during coronavirus restrictions.
They said events were “every week”, with invitations for press office drinks listed in the diary as “Wine-Time Friday”.
On Tuesday, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan wrote to the acting head of the Metropolitan Police Sir Stephen House to explain the force’s decisions over partygate after pictures emerged of Mr Johnson drinking at a gathering for which he was not fined.