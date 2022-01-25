Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick said on Tuesday that officers were now investigating after being passed information from the Sue Gray inquiry.
As well as a busy day at Westminster, Nicola Sturgeon delivered a Covid update to MSPs in the Scottish Parliament this afternoon.
We will have live updates from around UK politics as we get it.
Angela Rayner says police investigation into Downing Street parties a 'damning reflection’ of high office
FM says there is “very strong international” evidence showing the face coverings have been important in reducing the spread of Covid-19.
In response to being asked why young people face the harshest restrictions across society - as they are still required to wear face masks in school - FM said that they are currently the least vaccinated sector of society which means it it vital to ensure they are still protected.
Covid Scotland: 23 deaths from coronavirus in last 24 hours
There are still 'too many people in Scotland who haven’t been vaccinated’ says FM
FM: “We will not give up on trying to get vaccination to every person in Scotland if it is possible”
Covid-related absences are reducing in the NHS says FM
FM says the key to diminishing the number of other operations being cancelled is reducing Covid cases as it would mean that pressure on hospitals would be reduced.
FM says it’s possible to look forward to summer holidays with more hope this year
FM offers advice to people hoping to travel in summer by saying that people should be optimistic at the perspective for holiday travel than in the last two years.
She added however that it is common-sense to recognise that things could change, and that rules in other countries may vary from ours.
FM expands on hybrid home working saying that it is able enabling a phased return to the office.
She suggests that businesses are thinking afresh about how they operate and how they should operate in the future.
Getting the balance right is an opportunity to rethink things and not go back to exactly the way they were before the pandemic.