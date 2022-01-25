LivePolitics LIVE: Scotland Yard launches investigation Boris Johnson and ‘parties’ in Downing Street

Scotland Yard has launched an investigation into potential breaches of coronavirus laws at a “number of events” in Downing Street and Whitehall.

By Beth Murray
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 3:59 pm

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick said on Tuesday that officers were now investigating after being passed information from the Sue Gray inquiry.

As well as a busy day at Westminster, Nicola Sturgeon delivered a Covid update to MSPs in the Scottish Parliament this afternoon.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter

Sign up to our Politics newsletter

Read More

Read More
Covid Scotland: When is Nicola Sturgeon's next update? What will she say? How ca...
Nicola Sturgeon update LIVE: First Minister addresses Parliament following restrictions easing as Scotland Yard launches investigation Boris Johnson and ‘parties’ in Downing Street

We will have live updates from around UK politics as we get it.

Politics LIVE: Scotland Yard launches investigation Boris Johnson and ‘parties’ in Downing Street

Last updated: Tuesday, 25 January, 2022, 15:52

Tuesday, 25 January, 2022, 11:37

Full story: Downing Street parties: Dame Cressida Dick confirms Met Police criminal investigation after Boris Johnson birthday party revealed

Tuesday, 25 January, 2022, 15:52

Angela Rayner says police investigation into Downing Street parties a 'damning reflection’ of high office

Tuesday, 25 January, 2022, 15:23

Tuesday, 25 January, 2022, 15:22

FM says there is “very strong international” evidence showing the face coverings have been important in reducing the spread of Covid-19.

In response to being asked why young people face the harshest restrictions across society - as they are still required to wear face masks in school - FM said that they are currently the least vaccinated sector of society which means it it vital to ensure they are still protected.

Tuesday, 25 January, 2022, 15:18

Covid Scotland: 23 deaths from coronavirus in last 24 hours

Tuesday, 25 January, 2022, 15:17

There are still 'too many people in Scotland who haven’t been vaccinated’ says FM

FM: “We will not give up on trying to get vaccination to every person in Scotland if it is possible”

Tuesday, 25 January, 2022, 15:15

Covid-related absences are reducing in the NHS says FM

Tuesday, 25 January, 2022, 15:13

FM says the key to diminishing the number of other operations being cancelled is reducing Covid cases as it would mean that pressure on hospitals would be reduced.

Tuesday, 25 January, 2022, 15:12

FM says it’s possible to look forward to summer holidays with more hope this year

FM offers advice to people hoping to travel in summer by saying that people should be optimistic at the perspective for holiday travel than in the last two years.

She added however that it is common-sense to recognise that things could change, and that rules in other countries may vary from ours.

Tuesday, 25 January, 2022, 15:09

FM expands on hybrid home working saying that it is able enabling a phased return to the office.

She suggests that businesses are thinking afresh about how they operate and how they should operate in the future.

Getting the balance right is an opportunity to rethink things and not go back to exactly the way they were before the pandemic.

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Boris JohnsonScottish Parliament