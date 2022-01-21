Wales First Minister Mark Drakeford said Boris Johnson will “never escape the damage to his reputation” over lockdown-breaking parties at Number 10.

Speaking to Sky News, he said: “Conservative MPs have been fighting each other like ferrets in a sack this week, and it’s very hard to see how the Prime Minister survives.

“Even if he were to survive, he will just limp on because he’s never going to escape the damage that this week has done to his reputation.”

Mr Drakeford continued: “From my point of view, the thing that worries me the most is the fact that the UK Government is frozen by the impact of what has happened to them.

“They’re just not able to make the sorts of decisions you’d expect the Government to make, because everything is seen through this lens, the attempt to try and shore up the Prime Minister to protect him from the attacks that his own side are making on him.

“That means it’s a Government that’s turned in on itself and isn’t capable of doing the job that it was elected to do.”