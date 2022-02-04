Politics LIVE: Pressure mounts on Boris Johnson after mass Downing Street resignations

DUP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said it would be difficult for his party to form a new Stormont Executive after the Assembly election if issues related to the Northern Ireland Protocol are not resolved.

He told BBC Radio Ulster: “I’ve withdrawn the First Minister on the basis that the protocol issues have not been addressed despite clear commitments and promises given by the Prime Minister that they would be addressed, and clearly if the protocol issues are not resolved by the time of the election then, of course, it is difficult for us to form a government because of the instability that the protocol creates.