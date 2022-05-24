The images – obtained by ITV News – were taken at a do for departing communications chief Lee Cain on 13 November 2020, just days after Mr Johnson had ordered a second national lockdown in England.
Asked last December in the Commons whether there had been a party in No 10 on that date, the Prime Minister said “no” and added he was sure the rules were followed at all times.
Labour said there was now “no doubt” that Mr Johnson had “lied” to MPs.
Last updated: Tuesday, 24 May, 2022, 18:55
Is the pressure mounting on Boris?
The PM was facing fresh pressure from Conservatives over the latest revelations.
Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross demanded the Prime Minister explain why he believed his behaviour was “acceptable” when most people would think the pictures showed “unjustifiable and wrong” behaviour.
Conservative MP David Simmonds said he was awaiting Ms Gray’s report but that it will be “very difficult” for Mr Johnson to explain how he did not mislead Parliament.
“Clearly it does raise a new question that we were all told very clearly that there definitely had not been a party on the day in question and these photographs have emerged which suggest that that’s not the case,” the backbencher told Today.
“It seems to me he could construct some defence about how people were at work, but we need to see this in context. Many of my constituents lost relatives, they lost friends and family members, my father-in-law died of Covid.”
Downing Street insiders have described chaotic mid-lockdown parties in No 10 they felt were condoned by Boris Johnson as he “was grabbing a glass for himself”.
Three anonymous individuals have told BBC Panorama in detail what they witnessed at regular rule-breaking events during coronavirus restrictions.
Their evidence will heap further pressure on the Prime Minister ahead of the publication of the Sue Gray inquiry into “partygate”, which No 10 expects on Wednesday.
Three Downing Street insiders have detailed to the BBC allegations of chaotic parties in Downing Street during lockdown.
On the Lee Cain leaving do the Prime Minister has been pictured at, one staff member said “there were about 30 people, if not more, in a room. Everyone was stood shoulder to shoulder, some people on each other’s laps…one or two people”.
Downing Street has denied that Boris Johnson suggested to Sue Gray that she should drop her report into lockdown parties in Whitehall.
The Times reported that Mr Johnson asked the senior civil servant whether there was any point in publishing the report now the facts were “all out there” at a meeting earlier this month.
However the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “This was a legitimate meeting about the process rather than the contents of the report.
“The Prime Minister did not ask her to drop the report or not proceed with the report.
“The Prime Minister commissioned the report, initially by the Cabinet Secretary, and wants it to be published.”
The spokesman said that he understood that the report would be published “in the coming days”.
Boris Johnson does not believe he was at a lockdown-breaking party in the images showing him raising a glass and surrounded by colleagues and wine bottles, a Cabinet ally has said.
Mr Johnson did not receive a fixed penalty notice from the Metropolitan Police, which concluded its investigation into lockdown parties in No 10 last week, for the date in question, with the picture – published by ITV – showing there were at least eight other people in the room at a time when people were banned from social mixing.
The Prime Minister did not address the photo but instead opened the Cabinet meeting by heralding the current low rate of unemployment and discussing the UK Government’s plan for pushing down inflation, which has soared to 9% in April, its highest level for 40 years.
The Prime Minister, speaking to ministers in the Cabinet room on Tuesday, said unemployment stood at 3.7% and was at its lowest since 1974, even joking at how it had never been lower in Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s lifetime.
Commons Leader Mark Spencer was also asked whether Mr Johnson had misled Parliament over his reassurances that Covid rules were upheld in Downing Street and for saying that there was no party on November 13 when the picture was taken.
None of the senior ministers, including Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, responded while heading for the famous black door.