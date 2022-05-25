No 10 is bracing for the publication of Sue Gray’s full report into Downing Street parties in Whitehall during the coronavirus lockdown.
Potentially damaging further details, including the names of some of those who attended gatherings, are also due to be published.
Officials impacted by the Gray inquiry, including those to be named, were written to ahead of its publication, allowing them to have a chance to respond before it was finalised.
Labour said there was now “no doubt” that Mr Johnson had “lied” to MPs.
Last updated: Wednesday, 25 May, 2022, 09:22
All eyes are on Sue Gray as she investigates ‘partygate’ in light of several allegations of gatherings in government offices during lockdown.
According to reports hard copies of the Sue Gray report have just arrived in the building.
Boris Johnson “intentionally” misled Parliament over partygate, the former head of the Civil Service believes.
Lord Kerslake said junior members of staff in Downing Street are now telling the story in their own words about the lockdown events and “that is quite damaging for the Prime Minister”.
Lord Kerslake told Times Radio: “He (Mr Johnson) gave every impression that there wasn’t a party. He gave every impression that there was nothing to see here, and now I think it is pretty clear that he misled Parliament. I think it is pretty clear that he misled intentionally.”
George Eustice acknowledged public anger over a situation which saw Downing Street staff get drunk in No 10 sofas at a time when people could not attend loved ones’ funerals.
The Environment Secretary told Sky News: “It’s not just the optics, it’s understandable that people will feel anger because there were instances, yes, where people couldn’t attend funerals of close friends, couldn’t visit loved ones.
“Of course, we absolutely recognise that, the Prime Minister recognises that, that’s why he has apologised for the failings in No 10 and for his own part in that.”
Mr Johnson “absolutely acknowledges just how angry people will feel and completely gets that and has apologised for that”.
Cabinet minister George Eustice insisted Boris Johnson had not lied to Parliament.
“Ministers and politicians are not supposed to knowingly mislead Parliament,” the Environment Secretary told Sky News.
“The Prime Minister himself has also given a very clear account of his own understanding of all of those events that he attended, that he didn’t regard them as parties, that he didn’t regard them as breaking the rules.
“He has explained that, that was his understanding, and obviously where the police have said there were particular failings on his part, in respect of the birthday party where the cake was brought in, he has acknowledged that and paid that fixed-penalty notice.”
As Westminster awaited the publication of Sue Gray’s report on lockdown-busting parties, George Eustice said: “Clearly what happened in No 10 is a culture developed where they were working there, it was their place of work, and there were times when they would have a drink at the end of the day.”
The Environment Secretary told Times Radio: “That boundary between what was acceptable and what wasn’t got blurred and that was a mistake and Sue Gray highlighted that in her first interim report and I think she is almost certainly going to say more about that when her final report comes out.
“The Prime Minister himself has accepted that and recognises there were of course failings and therefore there’s got to be some changes to the way the place is run.”
It is believed the Sue Gray report could be published on Wednesday, however the BBC said on Tuesday evening the senior civil servant will hand in her completed report that day, with the decision over its publication date being left up to No 10.
The senior civil servant’s report is expected to be heavily critical of the culture in No 10, which led to the repeated violations of Covid restrictions.