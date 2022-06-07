The result leaves the PM clinging to his premiership after 41% of his party voted against him.
The Prime Minister insisted he had secured a “decisive” victory despite 148 of his own MPs voting to oust him on Monday night, arguing the Government could now “move on” and focus on what “really matters to people”.
The Prime Minister will appear before the Liaison Committee, made up of the chairs of the Commons select committees.
While the make-up of the panel that will question the Prime Minister has not been announced, Mr Johnson could face a tough time as a number of the Tory MPs that chair committees have been critical of his leadership.
When Theresa May faced a confidence vote in 2018 she secured the support of 63% of her MPs, but was still forced out within six months.
BREAKING: Boris Johnson will be questioned by senior MPs on July 6.
Liaison Committee chairman Sir Bernard Jenkin has not disclosed how he voted, as he is also on the Privileges Committee examining whether Mr Johnson misled Parliament.
But Defence Committee chairman Tobias Ellwood and Health Committee chairman Jeremy Hunt are prominent critics of the Prime Minister, Environmental Audit Committee chairman Philip Dunne voted against Mr Johnson and Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Tom Tugendhat is seen as a potential leadership contender.
Philip Davies, MP for Shipley in West Yorkshire, has said that he has urged the Prime Minister to deliver “some proper Conservative policies” to reunite the party after the confidence vote, in which Mr Davies voted against him.
He has also urged those who also voted no confidence in the Prime Minister to accept the result.
Speaking to the PA news agency about his “difficult decision” to vote against Mr Johnson, Mr Davies said: “I can’t say it was an easy decision, it was one that I wrestled with.
“But ultimately, I voted against him because I’ve been unhappy with the direction of some of his policies, high tax, high spend, some of the restrictions we’ve seen on people’s freedoms.
I was very against lockdown restrictions, but also I feared that he might have lost the trust of too many voters over the Partygate issue as well.”
However, he said: “The Prime Minister won fair and square. My view is that you’ve got to accept the result. If you lose a vote, you accept it. That’s the whole point of democracy.
DUP chief whip Sammy Wilson described the people of Northern Ireland as “victims” of the Prime Minister’s “inconsistencies and promises made and promises broken” over the Northern Ireland Protocol, but hopes MPs can now “get focussed on things that the Government should be doing” in the wake of the confidence vote.
Mr Wilson said of the protocol that “we are on the cusp on getting some of those issues addressed and I want to see that happening” but that the DUP “will only have faith when we actually see the legislation through the House of Commons. We’ve had these promises before.
“We’ve been victims of his inconsistencies and of promises made and promises broken, but he is the Prime Minister, he is the one the Conservative Party has chosen to lead the Government, and all we want to do is make sure that, one, he does his job and two, no impediments are put in his way of doing that job.”
Mr Wilson told PA news agency: “I was a bit surprised at the size of the vote against the Prime Minister but I just hope now that the vote has been taken, people have had the chance to have their say and we can now get focused on things that the Government should be doing.”
He added: “It’s an internal issue within the Conservative Party so it’s none of my business, you could argue, but it is some of my business when it distracts from the kind of things that my constituents send me here to do, to encourage the Government to act on, and if the internal disputes within the Conservative Party are stopping that happening then of course it’s right to say something about it.”
Downing Street officials insisted there were “no plans currently” for a reshuffle following the confidence vote.
The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said that following the vote Boris Johnson “has a mandate to continue and focus on the issues that matter to the public and that’s what you saw this morning”.
Asked whether Mr Johnson was investigating whether any ministers voted against him, the spokesman said “not that I’m aware of”, adding that it was “deliberately an anonymous process by design”.
Boris Johnson’s belief that “he and favoured friends can disregard rules” is a big contributor to his difficulties, according to a senior Tory MP.
Julian Lewis suggested the actions of the Prime Minister have weakened “trust in the integrity” of Parliament, adding “impropriety” at the top of government is “impossible to defend, especially when it is habitual”.
The remarks from the MP for New Forest East further highlight the hurdles still facing Mr Johnson after he won Monday night’s confidence vote.
Here is Boris Johnson’s full speech in the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday after he survived a confidence vote:
“Good morning Cabinet, thank you all very much, very good to see you.
“And I think, thank you, everybody for all your good work yesterday, which was a very important day because we’re able now to draw a line under the issues that our opponents want to talk about and we’re able to get on with talking about what I think the people in this country want us to talk about, which is what we are doing to help them and to take the country forward.
“And that is what we’re going to do. We’re focusing exclusively on that. And we are helping people, of course, with number one, with dealing with the aftershocks of Covid.
“Huge sums that we’re putting in to help cushion the inflationary impact, the rising energy prices. I think it is a total of £37 billion we’ve already put in, £1,200 for eight million of the most vulnerable households in the country.
“Why are we able to do this? Because we took the right decisions during Covid and we came out of that, of the pandemic, in a very strong economic position – unemployment, the lowest level since 1974, as I never tire of telling you.
“And we are going to get on with the massive agenda that we were elected to deliver in 2019 and it’s a huge, huge thing that we’re all embarked on, really transformative in infrastructure, skills and technology, uniting and levelling up across the country, unleashing the potential of the whole of the UK. It is a totally morally, socially, economically, politically, the right thing to do and we should be proud, proud, proud of what we’re doing.
“And there are huge investments that we’re making, huge. But it’s not enough just to spend money. You’ve got to spend it wisely and we, as Conservatives, Conservative ministers, have got to make sure that at every stage, we are driving reform and driving value.
“So what I’m going to ask you all to do in each of your departments is make sure that you’re thinking the whole time about cutting the costs of government, about cutting the costs that business has to face, and of course, cutting the costs that everybody else faces, families up and down the country.
“And we can all see ways in which we can reform and improve the way we organise things. We can change our regulations in order to bear down on those costs, whether it’s in energy, or in transport, in housing – one of the biggest costs of all – there is ample scope for us to get out of people’s way to do things better.
“I’ll say something else, by the way, which I think is really uppermost in people’s minds. They also want government to be helping them to get the services they need more promptly and I think in particular, you know, people deserve to be able to get their passport or their driving licence, just as much as they deserve to get their tests, their scan, or their screen on time, promptly and we’ve got to focus on that.
“We’ve got to make sure that as we spend these, make these colossal investments – which I repeat, I think morally, economically, the right thing to do – we’ve got to get value out of it. We’ve got to make sure that people see that they’re getting the services they need when they want them.
“And I think if we go forward with that approach, continuing to unite and level up, which is a magnificent agenda, totally the right agenda for the country, but also driving supply-side reform, driving improvement, we will start to see huge, huge changes – beneficial changes – in our economy.
“And we will have the scope by delivering tax cuts, I think, to deliver considerable growth in employment and economic progress. That is the way forward. It is by making sure that we not only continue with the uniting levelling up agenda, but we drive supply-side reform at the same time.
“So over the course of the next few weeks, I’m going to ask everybody to come forward with ways in which we can, as I say, cut costs, drive reform and make sure that we understand that in the end, it is people who have the best feel for how to spend their own money rather than the government or the state. That is our fundamental conservative instinct.
“And in that way, I think we will be able to get on with our agenda, making this the most prosperous, the most successful economy in Europe.
“That’s what we’re going to do. Thank you all for your support. Thank you for everything you’ve been doing, and let’s get to it.”
The pound has stumbled lower amid uncertainty over Boris Johnson’s leadership despite his victory in Monday’s confidence vote and as fears mount over the strength of the UK economy.
Sterling was lower against the US dollar and the euro as questions swirled around the Prime Minister’s position, having initially held on to gains after the vote was announced late on Monday.
The pound fell as much as 0.7% to 1.24 US dollars and half a cent to 1.17 euro at one stage on Tuesday – a sharp drop from earlier gains of nearly 1%.
London’s FTSE 100 Index was also lower, edging down six points at 7602.4 in morning trading.
There are fears in the City over the path ahead for Mr Johnson after 148 of his own MPs voted against him, declaring they had no faith in his ability to lead the party.
The SNP Westminster group leader said “every party from Scotland is lined up against” the Prime Minister as he welcomed the opportunity of a snap general election.
