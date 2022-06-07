The result leaves the PM clinging to his premiership after 41% of his party voted against him.
The Prime Minister insisted he had secured a “decisive” victory despite 148 of his own MPs voting to oust him on Monday night, arguing the Government could now “move on” and focus on what “really matters to people”.
When Theresa May faced a confidence vote in 2018 she secured the support of 63% of her MPs, but was still forced out within six months.
The SNP Westminster group leader said “every party from Scotland is lined up against” the Prime Minister as he welcomed the opportunity of a snap general election.
Boris Johnson called on his ministers to “come forward” with ways to cut costs as he focussed on moving forward with the Government’s agenda during the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.
He said the “way forward” is “by making sure that we not only continue with the unite and levelling-up agenda but we drive supply-side reform at the same time”.
“So over the course of the next few weeks, I’m going to ask everybody to come forward with ways in which we can, as I say, cut costs, drive reform and make sure that we understand that in the end, it is people who have the best feel for how to spend their own money rather than the government or the state,” he said.
“And that is our fundamental, Conservative instinct and that way, I think we will be able to get on with our agenda, making this the most prosperous, the most successful economy in Europe.”
He finished off by saying: “That’s what we’re going to do. Thank you all for your support. Thank you everything you’ve been doing, and let’s get to it.”
How Boris Johnson’s share of the vote compares with his election as leader
A total of 59% of Conservative MPs voted in favour of Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Monday’s confidence ballot, while 41% voted against.
Speaking after the result, Mr Johnson said: “I got a far bigger mandate from my own parliamentary colleagues, for instance, that I had in 2019.”
He was referring to the result of the final round of voting by MPs in the 2019 Conservative leadership contest, which saw him win 160 votes (51% of the total), while Jeremy Hunt won 77 (25%) and Michael Gove won 75 (24%).
More lines from Cabinet
Boris Johnson opened the Cabinet meeting by highlighting what his Government has been doing to help the Covid recovery, economy and cost-of-living crisis.
Speaking at Downing Street on Tuesday, he told ministers that the Government is now going to focus “exclusively” on things like “dealing with the aftershocks of Covid”, “cushion inflationary impact” and “rising energy prices”.
As he highlighted the Government providing £1,200 to eight million households in the UK, Mr Johnson said: “Why are we able to do this? Because we took the right decisions during Covid and we came out of that, of the pandemic, in a very strong economic position with unemployment at the lowest level since 1974.”
“And we are going to get on with the massive agenda that we were elected to deliver in 2019
“It is a huge, huge thing that we are all part off, to really transform infrastructure, skills and technology, uniting and levelling up across the country, unleashing potential across the whole of the UK.
“It is the totally morally, socially, economically, politically the right thing to do and we should be proud, proud, proud of what we’re doing.”
There has been a “coarsening of the political debate” over the past 10 years, with MPs, especially women, facing harsher criticism than they used to, according to Dominic Raab.
When asked whether he was embarrassed about Boris Johnson frequently being characterised as “a liar”, he told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “Politics is a rough game, and if you haven’t got broad shoulders you shouldn’t engage.
“I do think it’s fair to say that since I’ve been an MP in 2010, the coarsening of the political debate – the viciousness with which politicians (are criticised) – and it’s true across the board and it’s much worse for women than it is for men – but that has got much worse.
“Tony Blair was systematically and serially accused of being a liar over the second war in Iraq.
“I think frankly some of those accusations are levelled too easily when people just disagree with what a politician has done, rather than just saying that they disagree with that point or this point, it becomes a question of bad faith.”
Boris Johnson has thanked his senior Tory colleagues for their support during the confidence vote as he hosted a Cabinet meeting in Downing Street on Tuesday.
He said: “Good morning Cabinet, thank you all very much, very good to see you.
“Thank you everybody, by the way, for all your good work yesterday.
“It was a very important day because we are able now to draw a line under the issues that our opponents want to talk about and we are able to get on talking about the issues, what the issues that I think the people want… and what we are doing to help them and to take the country forward.
“That is what we are going to do. We are going to focus exclusively on that.”
Asked about speculation that Boris Johnson may call an early general election, Conservative MP Lee Anderson called it “a lot of nonsense”.
“It’s just speculation, and it’s probably a lot of nonsense, and the press have been on a bit of a witch hunt for the boss since day one.
“All this speculation, who’s saying it? I’ve not had anybody say it in my party, so that’s probably just nonsense,” the MP for Ashfield added.
Senior Tory Philip Dunne confirmed he had voted against Boris Johnson.
The former minister and current chairman of the Environmental Audit Committee said Mr Johnson still faced some “very choppy waters”.
The Ludlow MP told BBC Radio Shropshire: “I took the view that it would be better to provide the opportunity for integrity, for a new vision for the party and a new degree of competence at the heart of government.
“It’s not going to happen for now, but we’ll have to see what happens in the coming weeks and months. This is not over.”
He added: “He’s got some very difficult challenges ahead – the by-elections, he’s got this Privileges Committee investigation – we’ve got some very tricky conditions ahead through the economy, challenges with the Northern Irish protocol.
“There are some very choppy waters ahead and they’d be difficult to navigate for anyone.”
DUP MP Sammy Wilson has declined to say whether his party backs Prime Minister Boris Johnson, insisting his leadership is an internal matter for the Conservative Party.
“What the country needs and what we need is an effective Prime Minister and a Prime Minister who has a vision for how he takes the country through the current difficulties,” he told BBC Radio Ulster.
“I think the vote last night is going to make it more difficult for him to command the control and respect in his own party, but that’s something which the Conservatives have to deal with. We will work with whoever the Prime Minister happens to be.”