Boris Johnson called on his ministers to “come forward” with ways to cut costs as he focussed on moving forward with the Government’s agenda during the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

He said the “way forward” is “by making sure that we not only continue with the unite and levelling-up agenda but we drive supply-side reform at the same time”.

“So over the course of the next few weeks, I’m going to ask everybody to come forward with ways in which we can, as I say, cut costs, drive reform and make sure that we understand that in the end, it is people who have the best feel for how to spend their own money rather than the government or the state,” he said.

“And that is our fundamental, Conservative instinct and that way, I think we will be able to get on with our agenda, making this the most prosperous, the most successful economy in Europe.”